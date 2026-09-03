A South Indian doctor in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, has shared her love for Awadhi, calling it her favourite language and saying it feels like poetry. Her heartfelt comments about speaking with patients in Awadhi have gone viral online.

A doctor from South India has opened up about her growing affection for Awadhi, describing the regional language as a source of immense happiness and saying that listening to her patients speak it feels almost like hearing poetry. Dr Anitha Punyodaya Misra, who is originally from South India and now lives in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, shared her experience in a video on Instagram, where she spoke warmly about her connection with the language and her life in the region. An experienced obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Mishra practises and performs surgeries at Gonda Medical Centre.

Doctor Shares Her Love For Awadhi

Dr Mishra explained that she learnt Hindi after her marriage, but over time, Awadhi became her favourite language. She said she particularly enjoys hearing her patients use Awadhi while explaining their health problems.

"You all know that I am a South Indian and I learnt to speak Hindi after marriage," she said in the video.

"My favourite language is Awadhi. When someone talks to me in Awadhi, I feel very good," she added.

The doctor said conversations with her patients in Awadhi have a special charm for her.

"When the patient tells me his symptoms in Awadhi, I feel so happy. It feels like someone is reciting a poem to me," she said.

Understanding Awadhi Is Still A Challenge

Although Dr Mishra enjoys listening to Awadhi, she admitted that understanding the language completely can sometimes be difficult.

Recalling a recent interaction, she said a patient spoke to her entirely in Awadhi, leaving her struggling to follow the conversation.

"I can understand it, but today the patient was talking to me in Awadhi. Then I was trapped. I couldn't understand it again," she said humorously.

Her experience also highlights the challenges people can face while learning a regional language, particularly when native speakers use local expressions, vocabulary and pronunciation that may differ from more familiar forms of Hindi.

Learning Awadhi Is A Journey Of A Lifetime

Dr Mishra said her experiences with patients have taught her that Awadhi cannot be mastered overnight.

"Awadhi is not a course that you can finish in a day. Learning Awadhi is a journey of a lifetime," she said.

She concluded the video on a cheerful note by expressing her affection for both the language and the place she now calls home.

"Jai Awadhi! Jai Gonda!" she said.

What Is The Awadhi Language?

Awadhi is an Indo-Aryan language spoken primarily across the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring parts of northern India. It has a rich literary and cultural history and is closely associated with the region's folk traditions, poetry and oral storytelling. For many speakers, Awadhi remains an important part of local identity and everyday communication.

Social Media Reacts To Doctor’s Awadhi Love

The video received attention on social media, with users appreciating Dr Mishra's enthusiasm for the regional language and her humorous account of trying to understand conversations in Awadhi.

One user commented: "Mam ur awadhi also mind blowing."

A second user commented: "Awadhii for a reason!!"

Dr Mishra's video has struck a chord with viewers by highlighting how learning a local language can help create a deeper connection with patients, communities and the place a person calls home.