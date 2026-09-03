Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said his govt is clearing pension and employee arrears despite financial constraints. He accused the previous BJP govt of leaving a difficult financial situation and assured all dues would be paid as finances improve.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said his government was gradually clearing pension and employees' arrears despite the state's financial constraints, while accusing the previous BJP government of having left the state in a difficult financial position.

Clearing Pension and Employee Arrears

CM Sukhu said pensioners aged above 67 years had been paid their full arrears, while Class-IV employees who had retired had also received their pending pension arrears. He said the BJP government had paid only Rs 50,000 to around 50,000 government employees and officers before the elections.

"Despite the state's financial situation, we are gradually paying pension arrears. We have paid approximately 55-57 per cent of the arrears due to Class-III employees for the period from January 2016 to March 31, 2022, while Class-IV employees have been paid Rs 20,000," he said.

He added that 15 per cent of the arrears due to Class-I and Class-II employees and officers for the period beginning January 2016 had also been paid.

The Chief Minister said his government respected employees and pensioners and recognised their rights, but they should also understand the state's financial position. "Employees and pensioners should know that the state's revenue generation has stopped. We are gradually arranging funds for them by closing the loopholes and avenues of corruption," he said.

CM's Assurance on Dues

CM Sukhu assured that the government would continue clearing pension and other arrears as the state's financial position improves.

"I have given whatever was possible according to the circumstances and I will continue to do so. I will not bow to pressure from anyone. As the financial situation improves, all government employees, officers and pensioners will be paid what is due to them," he said.

Disaster Relief and Central Funds

On the issue of disaster relief and financial assistance from the Centre, Sukhu said the state government had opened its treasury during natural disasters instead of waiting for assistance from the Centre. He said the Centre had announced Rs 1,500 crore in assistance following the disaster, referring to a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the amount.

CM Sukhu also alleged that the previous BJP government had received around Rs 47,000 crore through the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), whereas his government had received only around Rs 17,000 crore. "If we had received the RDG at the level received during the previous BJP government's tenure, we could have paid another Rs 10,000 crore of arrears and also repaid a substantial part of the state's debt," he said.

Vision for a Self-Reliant Himachal

The Chief Minister said his government was working towards making Himachal Pradesh financially self-reliant and that available resources would be utilised for development, including strengthening educational institutions and hospitals. (ANI)