Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured flood-affected families in Farrukhabad of a permanent solution to the recurring problem and directed the administration to ensure the safety and well-being of both people and livestock.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday assured flood-affected families in Farrukhabad that his government is committed to finding a permanent solution to the recurring flood problem. Addressing a gathering in Farrukhabad, CM Yogi said the government was taking steps to protect both people and livestock in flood-affected villages and directed the administration to ensure fodder, vaccinations and medicines for cattle.

CM Vows Permanent Fix, Aid for Livestock

"We are making every effort to ensure that in areas where floodwaters have entered villages, livestock is not harmed. Complete arrangements are being made on a war footing across every area to provide fodder, vaccinations, and essential medicines for cattle," he said.

The Chief Minister assured affected people in Farrukhabad, Amritpur and Kaimganj that the government would work towards a permanent solution to the recurring floods. "I assure all the affected families connected with Farrukhabad, Amritpur, and Kaimganj that the government is determined to find a permanent solution to this issue," CM Yogi said.

He said river dredging would be undertaken on a war footing and farmers whose private land is acquired for the work would be given proper compensation.

Action Plan for Reconstruction and Compensation

CM Yogi also directed the district administration to prepare an action plan for repairing roads damaged by the floods. He said the Public Works Department should begin reconstruction using Disaster Relief Funds as soon as the floodwaters recede.

"Wherever private land belonging to farmers is acquired, proper compensation will be ensured for them. We will also take effective measures to make Farrukhabad free from the recurrent natural disaster of floods," he said.

The Chief Minister also said a survey of crop damage caused by the floods had been ordered and that relief would be transferred directly into the bank accounts of affected farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer after the survey is completed. Before addressing the event, he also conducted an aerial survey of affected areas and distributed relief material among flood-hit families.

Flood Situation in UP

The development comes as several parts of Uttar Pradesh continue to monitor the flood situation amid rising water levels in the Ganga. In Varanasi, the Ganga water level stood at 70.54 metres at 6 am on Thursday at the Rajghat gauge site, according to the Central Water Commission.

The level was above the warning mark of 70.262 metres and was rising at a rate of 2 cm per hour. The danger level at Rajghat is 71.262 metres, while the highest flood level is 73.901 metres. (ANI)