A deaf janitor was moved to tears as kindergarteners sang Happy Birthday in sign language at a Barrington pre-school. The heartwarming video has gone viral.

A group of kindergarteners learned sign language to sing Happy Birthday to a deaf janitor at their pre-school in Barrington, USA, surprising him on his 50th birthday.

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The janitor was making his way into the school on the morning of his birthday when he found the children lined up to greet him. The entire class sang "Happy Birthday to You" in sign language, creating a heartwarming moment that was captured on video.

The janitor appeared visibly moved by the gesture. His reaction showed genuine joy and surprise as the children sang the song. Teachers then joined in, urging him to cut the cake and celebrate with the kindergarteners.

Viral Video Moves Viewers Across the Globe

The video has since gone viral on social media, drawing thousands of views and reactions. Many users have shared emotional responses to the clip, praising the children and teachers for the thoughtful gesture.

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One viewer wrote, "This is what humanity looks like." Another commented, "The joy on his face says it all."

The pre-school's initiative has been widely appreciated as an example of teaching children kindness and inclusivity from a young age. The childrens reportedly learned the sign language specifically for the occasion.

The janitor's identity has not been disclosed. The school has not issued an official statement, but the video speaks volumes about the bond between the staff and the students.

The incident has resonated with many who have shared similar stories of small acts of kindness making a big difference.