A 12-foot King cobra disrupted prayers at Ratnei Temple in Ganjam, Odisha, sparking panic before Snake Helpline members captured and released it into the wild.

Evening prayers at Ratnei Temple in Odisha’s Ganjam district came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday when a 12-foot King cobra was discovered inside the premises.

The temple priest, arriving to conduct prayers, opened the door and was startled to find the massive snake waiting inside. He immediately alerted the Chikiti Forest Department instead of entering the temple.

Rescue Operation Inside The Temple

Soon after, members of a local Snake Helpline team reached the site. The rescue was tense and lasted nearly an hour as the team carefully attempted to capture the cobra.

Because the operation took place inside a temple dedicated to a goddess, rescuers covered their shoes with sacks to respect the sanctity of the premises and the sentiments of devotees. The coverings also offered some protection during the risky task.

Eyewitnesses noted an unusual moment when the sound of a dhol echoed nearby. The cobra appeared unusually still, seemingly reacting to the rhythm of the drum as the team continued their work.

After nearly an hour of effort, the rescuers successfully captured the cobra and removed it from the temple. The reptile was later released into the wild.

Local residents, initially alarmed by the discovery of such a large and venomous snake inside the temple, returned to normalcy once the rescue team completed the operation.