    WATCH: Fire breaks out at Great Noida shopping complex; videos of people jumping from windows go viral

    Visuals from Greater Noida's Galaxy Plaza shopping complex show people hanging from the third floor windows and eventually jumping as the fire and smoke grows.

    WATCH Fire breaks out at Great Noida shopping complex; videos of people jumping from windows go viral
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    A fire broke out at Greater Noida's Galaxy Plaza shopping complex on Thursday, forcing many people to jump from the third-floor windows. Authorities suspect that the fire was caused by a electrical short circuit. Videos taken at the scene depict people hanging from the third-floor windows before jumping as the fire and smoke intensify.

    More details awaited

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
