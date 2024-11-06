Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman claims groped by boy on bicycle in BTM layout, shares distressing video (WATCH)

In a troubling incident in BTM Layout, Bengaluru, Neha Biswal was allegedly misbehaved with by a boy while filming a video. The boy shouted and fled on his bicycle. Neha shared her distress on Instagram, but no police complaint has been filed yet. The video was later removed.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident that took place in BTM Layout, Bengaluru, a young woman, Neha Biswal, has shared a distressing video on Instagram, alleging that she was groped by a boy while walking and filming a video. The incident has raised serious concerns about safety on the streets of the city.

Neha, who was vlogging after finishing her work, was walking through BTM Layout when she began recording a selfie video. According to her account, a boy riding a bicycle approached her, greeted her with a "hi," and then suddenly groped her before quickly fleeing the scene on his bike.



The incident, as described by Neha in her video, has sparked outrage online. In her post, she explained, “A person behaved rudely with me. He came on a cycle, shouted while I was blogging, and then touched inappropriately before running away.” She questioned whether women can truly feel safe while walking alone in public places.

The young woman’s Instagram post quickly gained attention, with many expressing sympathy and concern over the situation. In the video, Neha also highlighted her emotional distress, noting how the incident left her feeling unsafe and upset. She also pointed out the worrying lack of safety for women on Bengaluru’s streets.

Neha further emphasized the vulnerability women face when walking in public spaces, especially when such harassment happens openly and without fear. “This incident has left me questioning if women can ever walk the streets of Bengaluru without the constant fear of harassment,” she said in her post.

While the video has drawn a lot of support from netizens, no official complaint has been filed with the police yet. Neha has since removed the video from her social media account. This incident is a stark reminder of the ongoing safety concerns for women in Bengaluru.

