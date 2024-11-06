Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman claims groped by boy on bicycle in BTM layout, shares distressing video (WATCH)

In a troubling incident in BTM Layout, Bengaluru, Neha Biswal was allegedly misbehaved with by a boy while filming a video. The boy shouted and fled on his bicycle. Neha shared her distress on Instagram, but no police complaint has been filed yet. The video was later removed.

Bengaluru SHOCKER Woman claims groped by boy on bicycle in BTM layout shares distressing video WATCH vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 10:08 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident that took place in BTM Layout, Bengaluru, a young woman, Neha Biswal, has shared a distressing video on Instagram, alleging that she was groped by a boy while walking and filming a video. The incident has raised serious concerns about safety on the streets of the city.

Neha, who was vlogging after finishing her work, was walking through BTM Layout when she began recording a selfie video. According to her account, a boy riding a bicycle approached her, greeted her with a "hi," and then suddenly groped her before quickly fleeing the scene on his bike.

Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! BMRCL to open Nagasandra-Madavara stretch on Green line today

The incident, as described by Neha in her video, has sparked outrage online. In her post, she explained, “A person behaved rudely with me. He came on a cycle, shouted while I was blogging, and then touched inappropriately before running away.” She questioned whether women can truly feel safe while walking alone in public places.

The young woman’s Instagram post quickly gained attention, with many expressing sympathy and concern over the situation. In the video, Neha also highlighted her emotional distress, noting how the incident left her feeling unsafe and upset. She also pointed out the worrying lack of safety for women on Bengaluru’s streets.

Are crime rates rising in Bengaluru? Allegations of drug trafficking, violence among North Indian migrants

Neha further emphasized the vulnerability women face when walking in public spaces, especially when such harassment happens openly and without fear. “This incident has left me questioning if women can ever walk the streets of Bengaluru without the constant fear of harassment,” she said in her post.

While the video has drawn a lot of support from netizens, no official complaint has been filed with the police yet. Neha has since removed the video from her social media account. This incident is a stark reminder of the ongoing safety concerns for women in Bengaluru. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru man brutally slashes wife over affair suspicions attempts suicide later vkp

Bengaluru man brutally slashes wife over affair suspicions, attempts suicide later

Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! BMRCL to open Nagasandra-Madavara stretch on Green line today vkp

Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! BMRCL to open Nagasandra-Madavara stretch on Green line today

Bengaluru Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway vkp

Bengaluru: Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway

Karnataka govt employee self death writes Lakshmi Hebbalkar PA name in death note vkp

Karnataka: Another govt employee commits suicide in Belagavi, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s aide blamed in note

Former DCM KS Eshwarappa urges immediate cancellation of Waqf property entries amid rising tensions vkp

Former DCM KS Eshwarappa urges immediate cancellation of Waqf property entries amid rising tensions

Recent Stories

Swiggy IPO is here! Know price band, lot size and other details gcw

Swiggy IPO is here! Know price band, lot size and other details

Viral video claims Bangladesh police broke into houses, attacked & thrashed Hindus; sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

Viral video claims Bangladesh police broke into houses, attacked & thrashed Hindus; sparks outrage (WATCH)

Hindu vs Sikh Population in Canada Key Insights anr

Hindu vs Sikh Population in Canada: Key Insights

US Election 2024: Republicans take US Senate majority for 1st time in 4 years, house control remains uncertain snt

US Election 2024: Republicans take US Senate majority for 1st time in 4 years, house control remains uncertain

How to Open PPF Account Online: A Step-by-Step Guide anr

How to open a PPF account online? Check

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon