US Election 2024: Republicans take US Senate majority for 1st time in 4 years, house control remains uncertain

In a surprising turn of events, Republicans have regained control of the US Senate after flipping key Democratic-held seats and holding onto critical GOP incumbents. This marks the first time in four years that the Republicans have held the majority in the Senate, a shift that is poised to have far-reaching implications for the upcoming legislative agenda and the 2024 presidential election.

Republican Jim Justice emerged victorious in the West Virginia Senate race, securing the seat previously held by Joe Manchin, who became an independent after leaving the Democratic Party. In Ohio, Republican Bernie Moreno defeated incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown, further cementing the GOP’s hold on the Senate. With these wins, Republicans are set to hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate, with potential gains still to come as results trickle in from other tight races.

The GOP's Senate victories guarantee that Republicans will play a crucial role in shaping President Donald Trump’s administration if he secures a second term. With control of the Senate, the party will be able to support the confirmation of conservative judges and government officials. On the other hand, if Vice President Kamala Harris prevails in the presidential race, Republicans will be positioned to block much of her legislative agenda.

Meanwhile, the outcome in the House of Representatives remains unclear. Republicans currently hold a slim 220-212 majority, but Democrats have managed to secure some key wins. In North Carolina, Republicans gained three seats following redistricting, while Democrats picked up a Republican-held seat in Alabama that had been reshaped by a US Supreme Court order to create a Black-majority district.

The battle for the House is expected to come down to a handful of competitive races, particularly in states like New York and California, where results may take several days to finalize. Analysts note that the outcome could hinge on fewer than 40 competitive races, and while Republicans have made modest gains, Democrats are still in the hunt for the six seats needed to flip control.

Notable victories also made history in Delaware, where Sarah McBride, a Democrat, became the first openly transgender member of Congress.

Republicans are also targeting additional Senate seats, with competitive races in Montana and other Midwestern states offering the chance to further expand their majority. However, a 60-vote threshold required to push significant legislation through the Senate remains out of reach for the GOP, even if they pick up more seats.

In other Senate races, Texas saw incumbent Republican Ted Cruz win re-election, defeating Democrat Colin Allred, while in Nebraska, Republican Deb Fischer fended off a surprising challenge from independent Dan Osborn, who has not disclosed his potential political affiliation if he wins.

For the first time in US history, the Senate is set to have two Black women serving simultaneously, as Democrat Angela Alsobrooks was projected to win in Maryland, and Lisa Blunt Rochester won her race in Delaware.

