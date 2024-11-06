How to open a PPF account online? Check

Lifestyle
PPF account, or Public Provident Fund, is an excellent and secure investment option for your future savings and retirement.
PPF account offers an annual interest rate of 7.1% and parents can also open it for minor children.
Now you can easily open a PPF account from home. For this, you need to log in to your bank's net banking and follow these simple steps. Let's know.
Log in to net banking and go to the PPF section. Click on 'Open New Account'. Enter your name, address, and nominee details.
Fill in the required information and deposit a minimum of Rs 500. Complete the process with the OTP received on your linked mobile number.
To open a PPF account from home, you will need identity proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport), address proof (Aadhaar card, Voter ID, utility bill), and passport size photo.