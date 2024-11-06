Kerala: Congress leaders cry foul over police raid in Palakkad hotel ahead of by-election

In Kerala’s Palakkad district, a police raid on a hotel, where Congress leaders were staying, has stirred political tensions ahead of the upcoming Assembly by-election. The midnight operation, described as a routine election-time inspection, included rooms of prominent Congress figures.

Palakkad: In Palakkad district, tensions rose early Wednesday (Nov 06) morning as police conducted a late-night search at a local hotel on suspicions that black money could be used to sway the upcoming by-election in the Palakkad Assembly constituency. The searches began around midnight and included checking rooms occupied by Congress leaders Bindu Krishna and Shanimol Usman. Concerns were voiced when officers tried to enter a female leader’s room without female officers present.

Congress supporters quickly assembled outside the hotel to protest the police action, while officials confirmed that a total of 12 rooms—including those occupied by leaders from various political parties—were searched as part of routine procedures.

Palakkad ASP Ashwathy Jiji stated that the inspection of hotel rooms occupied by Congress leaders in Palakkad was a routine check as part of election protocol. According to the ASP, nothing unusual was found, and a total of 12 rooms were searched. She clarified that this was a standard procedure, not conducted in response to any specific complaint.

ASP Ashwathy clarified that these inspections are conducted weekly as part of election procedures. She explained that female police presence is not mandatory for every search; however, in this instance, officers refrained from searching a particular room when it was requested that only female officers perform the inspection. Bindu Krishna’s room was searched while her husband was present. The ASP added that similar checks have been carried out in multiple hotels over the past few weeks. She confirmed to the media that the police had received no information regarding any black money.

Meanwhile, Palakkad MP V.K. Sreekandan and Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil accused the CPM of using the police to stage a drama with the hotel raid. Sreekandan challenged the claim that Congress leaders had "fled" the scene, vowing to shave his head if this was proven true. Shafi Parambil demanded that the police clarify what, if anything, was found during the search of the Congress leaders’ rooms.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint with the Election Commission. The BJP requested a review of the hotel's CCTV footage, alleging that black money transactions had taken place. In their complaint, the BJP claimed that the UDF was using large amounts of illicit funds to influence the by-election and urged the Election Commission to investigate.

BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar dismissed any irregularity in CPM and BJP leaders visiting the hotel, clarifying that no deals were made. He further alleged that Shafi Parambil had channeled black money during previous elections as well.

