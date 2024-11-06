Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! BMRCL to open Nagasandra-Madavara stretch on Green line today

The newly extended metro line from Nagasandra to Madavara on the Green Line will open today after eight years of development. This 3.14-kilometre stretch, built at a cost of Rs 298 crore, includes three new stations and is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity for thousands of commuters.

Bringing much-awaited relief for Bengaluru metro commuters, the extended metro line from Nagasandra to Madavara along the Green Line will open today for public travel. After nearly eight years of development, this extension fulfils the long-held aspirations of residents in Nelamangala, Tumkur, and Makali. The new segment, spanning 3.14 kilometres, was officially approved on October 4, when the Railway Safety Commissioner granted clearance for public operations.

Built for Rs 298 crore, this stretch is expected to ease the burden on the Tumkur Road and improve connectivity for thousands of daily commuters. Today, Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will inaugurate the new segment, travelling from Yeshwantpur to Madavara at 11 a.m. as part of the ceremonial opening.



The new stations on this extension, Manjunath Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara—are expected to play a crucial role in managing traffic congestion on Tumkur Road. This line extension was launched with a focus on commuter convenience, without any grand VIP programs, similar to last year’s opening of the Byappanahalli to KR Puram segment on the Purple Line.



Currently, the Green Line operates from Nagasandra to Silk Institute, covering a 31-kilometer route with 29 stations. With the addition of these three new stations, the Green Line now extends to 34.14 kilometres, serving commuters across 32 stations.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) anticipates that the newly opened segment will improve travel times for residents and ease road traffic significantly.

