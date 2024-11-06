Hindu vs Sikh Population in Canada: Key Insights

World News
Canada's total population is approximately 37 million.
Of this, about 1.6 million people are of Indian origin, which is 4% of the total population.
The Sikh population in Canada is 7,71,790 people.
The Sikh population in Canada has doubled in the last 20 years. Most have settled from Punjab in search of higher education and jobs.
The Hindu population is 8,28,000, which is 2.3% of the total population.
Sikhs are among the fastest-growing population groups in Canada, especially in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta.