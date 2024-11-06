World News

Hindu vs Sikh Population in Canada: Key Insights

Canada's total population

Canada's total population is approximately 37 million.
 

Indian-origin people in Canada

Of this, about 1.6 million people are of Indian origin, which is 4% of the total population.

Sikh population in Canada

The Sikh population in Canada is 7,71,790 people.

Sikh population doubled in 20 years

The Sikh population in Canada has doubled in the last 20 years. Most have settled from Punjab in search of higher education and jobs.

Hindu population in Canada

The Hindu population is 8,28,000, which is 2.3% of the total population.

Dominant community in Canada

Sikhs are among the fastest-growing population groups in Canada, especially in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta.

