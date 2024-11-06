Viral video claims Bangladesh police broke into houses, attacked & thrashed Hindus; sparks outrage (WATCH)

A video has surfaced on social media, alleging a brutal assault by Bangladesh's police on Hindu families in Chattogram, sparking a wave of public outrage.

A video has surfaced on social media, alleging a brutal assault by Bangladesh's police on Hindu families in Chattogram, sparking a wave of public outrage. The footage claims that police officers forcibly entered homes and attacked Hindu residents, sparking intense concern over the community’s safety in the country.

The video, which has rapidly circulated on social media, shows what appears to be police officers violently breaking into Hindu residences, allegedly thrashing residents.

Also read: Protest over sedition case against ISKCON monk, 18 Hindus for holding rally in Bangladesh's Chattogram (WATCH)

The incident comes amid rising tensions for minority communities in Bangladesh, who have long struggled for equal treatment and protection. Hindus are the largest minority faith in mostly Muslim Bangladesh, accounting for around eight percent of the population.

Meanwhile, hundreds marched in Bangladesh's capital on Saturday to demand protections for Hindus and other minorities who say they have suffered violence and threats since the ouster of autocratic premier Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina's toppling in an August student-led uprising saw a spate of reprisals on Hindus, who were seen as disproportionate supporters of her regime.

Latest Videos