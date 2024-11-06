Viral video claims Bangladesh police broke into houses, attacked & thrashed Hindus; sparks outrage (WATCH)

A video has surfaced on social media, alleging a brutal assault by Bangladesh's police on Hindu families in Chattogram, sparking a wave of public outrage.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

A video has surfaced on social media, alleging a brutal assault by Bangladesh's police on Hindu families in Chattogram, sparking a wave of public outrage. The footage claims that police officers forcibly entered homes and attacked Hindu residents, sparking intense concern over the community’s safety in the country.

The video, which has rapidly circulated on social media, shows what appears to be police officers violently breaking into Hindu residences, allegedly thrashing residents.

Also read: Protest over sedition case against ISKCON monk, 18 Hindus for holding rally in Bangladesh's Chattogram (WATCH)

 

 

 

The incident comes amid rising tensions for minority communities in Bangladesh, who have long struggled for equal treatment and protection. Hindus are the largest minority faith in mostly Muslim Bangladesh, accounting for around eight percent of the population.

Meanwhile, hundreds marched in Bangladesh's capital on Saturday to demand protections for Hindus and other minorities who say they have suffered violence and threats since the ouster of autocratic premier Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina's toppling in an August student-led uprising saw a spate of reprisals on Hindus, who were seen as disproportionate supporters of her regime.

US Election 2024: Republicans take US Senate majority for 1st time in 4 years, house control remains uncertain

US state Arizona approves constitutional right to abortion, overturns state's 15-week ban

US Election 2024: Trump wins 2nd swing state Georgia, widening lead over Kamala; full list of states won

US Elections 2024: Who is Sarah McBride, the first transgender person elected to US Congress?

US Elections 2024 Results: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris - who will be next President? Full list of states won

LMV licence holders can now drive transport vehicles; all you need to know

Swiggy IPO is here! Know price band, lot size and other details

Hindu vs Sikh Population in Canada: Key Insights

US Election 2024: Republicans take US Senate majority for 1st time in 4 years, house control remains uncertain

How to open a PPF account online? Check

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

