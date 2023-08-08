WATCH: Dangerous car stunt on Delhi-Meerut Expressway goes viral, police promises action

A viral video circulating on social media depicts a group of individuals engaging in a perilous stunt on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

A viral video capturing a group of individuals engaged in a dangerous stunt on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway has stirred widespread concern and led to police intervention. The footage, lasting 25 seconds, depicts a Maruti Baleno executing risky maneuvers in close proximity to a toll plaza, surrounded by parked trucks. The unsettling scene includes two men hanging out of the vehicle's windows - one from the passenger side and the other situated behind him. This compelling clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) and local media outlets, prompting multiple users to notify the Meerut Police.

The occupants of the car were reportedly performing circular movements, akin to donuts, with the intent of creating content for the social media platform, X.

The video was captured by an onlooker passing by, revealing additional individuals capturing the incident on their mobile phones.

The stunt's participants faced criticism from various quarters, with some users labeling them as "anti-social" elements. Their actions reportedly left car owners traversing the area feeling unnerved and apprehensive.

In response to concerned individuals on Twitter, the Meerut Police assured that the relevant police station had been instructed to undertake necessary measures against the individuals involved.

Not too long ago, another video surfaced on social media, featuring two men consuming alcohol while seated atop a moving car's roof in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The footage, shared by a Twitter user, showcased the duo casually drinking on the roof of a black-colored car in motion. The men were observed carelessly discarding used beverage cans onto the road while enthusiastically interacting with passers-by.

Acknowledging the viral video's gravity, the police promptly arrested three individuals, including the car's driver, for their involvement in the incident.