WATCH: Aircraft almost topples as it makes emergency landing in Bengaluru; check details

'Airturnback' refers to the situation in which an aircraft, contrary to its original plan, returns to the departure aerodrome for landing. This occurrence is primarily prompted by emergencies or abnormal circumstances that arise during or shortly after take-off, with engine failure being the most prevalent cause.

A Fly By Wire Premier 1A aircraft on Tuesday made an emergency landing at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport, Bangalore after developing a technical glitch with its nose landing gear. The aircraft safely landed with the nose gear in Up position. At the time of incident, there were two pilots and no passengers were on board the aircraft, officials said.

In an official statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "A Fly By wire Premier 1A aircraft VT-KBN operating flight on sector 'HAL Airport Bangalore to BIAL' was involved in Airturnback as the nose landing gear couldn't be retracted after take-off."

"The aircraft safely landed with the nose gear in up position. There were two pilots, and no passengers were on board," the DGCA said.

