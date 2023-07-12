Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Aircraft almost topples as it makes emergency landing in Bengaluru; check details

    'Airturnback' refers to the situation in which an aircraft, contrary to its original plan, returns to the departure aerodrome for landing. This occurrence is primarily prompted by emergencies or abnormal circumstances that arise during or shortly after take-off, with engine failure being the most prevalent cause.

    WATCH Aircraft almost topples as it makes emergency landing in Bengaluru; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    A Fly By Wire Premier 1A aircraft on Tuesday made an emergency landing at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport, Bangalore after developing a technical glitch with its nose landing gear. The aircraft safely landed with the nose gear in Up position. At the time of incident, there were two pilots and no passengers were on board the aircraft, officials said.

    In an official statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "A Fly By wire Premier 1A aircraft VT-KBN operating flight on sector 'HAL Airport Bangalore to BIAL' was involved in Airturnback as the nose landing gear couldn't be retracted after take-off."

    Jan Vishwas Bill: PM Modi chairs Cabinet meet, to approve decriminalization of offences in 42 laws

    "The aircraft safely landed with the nose gear in up position. There were two pilots, and no passengers were on board," the DGCA said.

    'Airturnback' refers to the situation in which an aircraft, contrary to its original plan, returns to the departure aerodrome for landing. This occurrence is primarily prompted by emergencies or abnormal circumstances that arise during or shortly after take-off, with engine failure being the most prevalent cause.

    From ballot box relay to chewing on ballot papers, shenanigans during WB Panchayat polls

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Shraddha Walker re-run? Delhi Police recover woman's chopped body parts near Geeta Colony flyover AJR

    Shraddha Walker re-run? Delhi Police recover woman's chopped body parts near Geeta Colony flyover

    Jan Vishwas Bill: PM Modi chairs Cabinet meet, to approve decriminalization of offences in 42 laws AJR

    Jan Vishwas Bill: PM Modi chairs Cabinet meet, to approve decriminalization of offences in 42 laws

    Kerala Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case: NIA court convicts 7, acquits 4 anr

    Kerala Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case: NIA court convicts 6, acquits 5

    Delhi High Court grants bail to former AAP Tahir Hussain in five cases related to 2020 Delhi riots gcw

    Delhi High Court grants bail to Tahir Hussain in five cases related to Delhi riots

    From ballot box relay to chewing on ballot papers, shenanigans during WB Panchayat polls AJR

    From ballot box relay to chewing on ballot papers, shenanigans during WB Panchayat polls

    Recent Stories

    Shraddha Walker re-run? Delhi Police recover woman's chopped body parts near Geeta Colony flyover AJR

    Shraddha Walker re-run? Delhi Police recover woman's chopped body parts near Geeta Colony flyover

    MASSIVE price cut on Nothing Phone 1 after Phone 2 launch Know how much it costs now gcw

    MASSIVE price cut on Nothing Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch; Know how much it costs now

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan pens special endearing note to music composer Anirudh Ravichander, see here ADC

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan pens special endearing note to music composer Anirudh Ravichander, see here

    7 movies like 'Mission: Impossible' to watch on OTT NOW RBA EAI

    7 movies like 'Mission: Impossible' to watch on OTT NOW

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli Poised to achieve Sachin Tendulkar's unique feat osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli Poised to achieve Sachin Tendulkar's unique feat

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon