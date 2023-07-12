Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jan Vishwas Bill: PM Modi chairs Cabinet meet, to approve decriminalization of offences in 42 laws

    The Jan Vishwas Bill is set to bring about the decriminalization of 183 offenses across 42 laws. This move is expected to have a positive impact on the ease of doing business in India, aligning with efforts to promote a more business-friendly environment.

    The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill is set to be approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday (July 12), seeks to decriminalize multiple offenses specified in 42 laws. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presiding over the Cabinet meeting held at his residence, with the attendance of all Cabinet ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah.

    The meeting takes place amidst speculation of an impending ministerial reshuffle in preparation for the significant 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The bill, aimed at easing the regulatory burden on businesses, is expected to be introduced during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament for approval.

    The Jan Vishwas Bill is set to bring about the decriminalization of 183 offenses across 42 laws. This move is expected to have a positive impact on the ease of doing business in India, aligning with efforts to promote a more business-friendly environment.

    The recent ranking of India at the 63rd position in the World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' report, an improvement from its previous rank of 77th in 2018, further underscores the need for such reforms.

    The impetus for this development emerged when the Centre directed 19 ministries to eliminate outdated provisions present in the 42 laws. Recognizing the need for a more streamlined and contemporary legal framework, the Jan Vishwas Bill is a significant step towards achieving this objective.

    After being introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister Piyush Goyal in December of the previous year, the Jan Vishwas Bill underwent thorough examination by a 31-member joint committee of Parliament. The committee's report was subsequently presented on March 20, with the aim of decriminalizing minor offenses to alleviate the burden on the judiciary and prisons, as well as to facilitate business operations and improve the quality of life for individuals.

    The report emphasized the importance of introducing suitable adjudication mechanisms, wherever applicable and feasible, to address minor offenses. This approach would significantly reduce the strain on the judicial system, decongest courts, and contribute to more efficient justice dispensation.

    The bill encompasses amendments to various acts, including the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940, the Public Debt Act of 1944, the Pharmacy Act of 1948, the Cinematograph Act of 1952, the Copyright Act of 1957, the Patents Act of 1970, the Environment (Protection) Act of 1986, and the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. These amendments aim to modernize and update the legal framework surrounding these areas.

