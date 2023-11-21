'Wait till November 24': Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Deepfake issue

Assuring a robust framework to safeguard the safety and trust of over 1.2 billion Indian internet users, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar pledged to consider new legislation to address deepfakes and misinformation.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerns about the growing risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) misuse and the creation of 'deepfakes'. On November 17, during the Diwali Milan programme at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi, PM Modi highlighted the dangers of AI-generated 'deepfakes', referring to a personal incident where he was shown in a fake video performing Garba.

Chandrasekhar supported PM Modi's stance, emphasizing the misuse of AI and misinformation on the internet that could lead to chaos, disorder, and incite violence. He expressed concern about the potential threats posed by deepfakes, citing the implementation of IT Rules in April 2023 as a measure to counter such risks.

Rajasthan Election 2023: PM Modi taunts 'jaadugar' Gehlot over 'Red diary' of corruption

Assuring a robust framework to safeguard the safety and trust of over 1.2 billion Indian internet users, Chandrasekhar pledged to consider new legislation to address deepfakes and misinformation. He underscored the importance of collaboration between the government and online platforms to maintain an open, safe, and trusted internet environment for Indian digital citizens.

The minister also hinted at forthcoming actions, mentioning plans to engage with the industry and reinforce the existing framework. Chandrasekhar emphasized the need for collective efforts to prevent deepfakes from causing harm or toxicity in the Indian internet space.

"You will have to wait till November 24 to see what we do. We will talk to the industry and we will come up with an overall framework that strengthens our existing framework that is already present," the Union minister said.

Uttar Pradesh horror: 19-year-old woman hacked to death, accused brothers on the run

Notably, the issue of deepfakes recently affected Actor Rashmika Mandanna, where a video featuring a woman resembling her in a black swimsuit entering a lift went viral on social media, later confirmed to be a deepfake.