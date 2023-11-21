Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Uttar Pradesh horror: 19-year-old woman hacked to death, accused brothers on the run

    The brothers, pressuring the victim's family into withdrawing the case, attacked the young woman while she was returning from grazing cattle in a nearby field. Despite her refusal to yield, they ruthlessly ambushed and killed her in front of helpless onlookers.

    Uttar Pradesh horror: 19-year-qld woman hacked to death, accused brothers on the run AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    In a tragic incident unfolding in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, a 19-year-old woman was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight by two brothers, one of whom was accused of raping her. The accused assailants, Ashok and Pawan Nishad, were recently released on bail, escalating the horror of the murder.

    The victim had previously accused Pawan Nishad of raping her three years ago when she was a minor. Ever since, Pawan and his associates had continuously harassed her, attempting to pressure her into dropping the case filed against him. Ashok Nishad, the brother of the accused rapist, had also been released from custody just days before the murder, adding another chilling layer to the incident.

    Mumbai Police arrests man for death threats to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath; check details

    The brothers, pressuring the victim's family into withdrawing the case, attacked the young woman while she was returning from grazing cattle in a nearby field. Despite her refusal to yield, they ruthlessly ambushed and killed her in front of helpless onlookers.

    Both Pawan and Ashok Nishad are currently evading arrest, further complicating the investigation. The Superintendent of Police, Brijesh Srivastava, described the incident as a dispute between two parties within the community that tragically resulted in the girl's murder.

    This heart-wrenching episode has sparked outrage and a heated political debate in the state. The opposition Congress shared a distressing video on social media platforms, showcasing the callous aftermath of the brutal killing and underscoring the accused's previous criminal history.

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress releases party manifesto, vows seven game-changing 'guarantees'

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 2025 to begin this week for Nursery KG Class 1 Check out important dates point system more gcw

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-2025 to begin this week; Check out important dates, point system & more

    Ex-student uses air pistol in school in Kerala's Thrissur; arrested anr

    Ex-student uses air pistol in school in Kerala’s Thrissur; arrested

    Mumbai Police arrests man for death threats to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath; check details AJR

    Mumbai Police arrests man for death threats to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath; check details

    Promising initiatives or essential aids? DK Shivakumar highlights Karnataka's flourishing guarantee schemes

    Promising initiatives or essential aids? DK Shivakumar highlights Karnataka's flourishing guarantee schemes

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress releases party manifesto, vows seven game-changing 'guarantees' AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress releases party manifesto, vows seven game-changing 'guarantees'

    Recent Stories

    Archies song 'In Raahon Mein' OUT: Arijit Singh's soulful voice and poetic lyrics celebrate life in new track SHG

    Archies song 'In Raahon Mein' OUT: Arijit Singh's soulful voice and poetic lyrics celebrate life in new track

    Bengaluru Traffic can't stop Jonty Rhodes: Cricket legend relishes Mysore Masala Dosa and Mangalore buns vkp

    Bengaluru Traffic can't stop Jonty Rhodes: Cricket legend relishes Mysore Masala Dosa and Mangalore buns

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 2025 to begin this week for Nursery KG Class 1 Check out important dates point system more gcw

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-2025 to begin this week; Check out important dates, point system & more

    Singham Again: Ajay Devgn roars back as Bajirao Singham in 'Zakhmi Sher' avatar; Read more ATG

    Singham Again: Ajay Devgn roars back as Bajirao Singham in 'Zakhmi Sher' avatar; Read more

    Mansoor Ali Khan refuses to apologize for his comments against Trisha; here's what he said rkn

    Mansoor Ali Khan refuses to apologize for his comments against Trisha; here's what he said

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon