Uttar Pradesh horror: 19-year-old woman hacked to death, accused brothers on the run

The brothers, pressuring the victim's family into withdrawing the case, attacked the young woman while she was returning from grazing cattle in a nearby field. Despite her refusal to yield, they ruthlessly ambushed and killed her in front of helpless onlookers.

In a tragic incident unfolding in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, a 19-year-old woman was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight by two brothers, one of whom was accused of raping her. The accused assailants, Ashok and Pawan Nishad, were recently released on bail, escalating the horror of the murder.

The victim had previously accused Pawan Nishad of raping her three years ago when she was a minor. Ever since, Pawan and his associates had continuously harassed her, attempting to pressure her into dropping the case filed against him. Ashok Nishad, the brother of the accused rapist, had also been released from custody just days before the murder, adding another chilling layer to the incident.

Both Pawan and Ashok Nishad are currently evading arrest, further complicating the investigation. The Superintendent of Police, Brijesh Srivastava, described the incident as a dispute between two parties within the community that tragically resulted in the girl's murder.

This heart-wrenching episode has sparked outrage and a heated political debate in the state. The opposition Congress shared a distressing video on social media platforms, showcasing the callous aftermath of the brutal killing and underscoring the accused's previous criminal history.

