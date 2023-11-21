Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajasthan Election 2023: PM Modi taunts 'jaadugar' Gehlot over 'Red diary' of corruption

    Beyond the diary, PM Modi didn't spare the Congress, branding it as a symbol of corruption, nepotism, and appeasement. He criticized Congress for its lack of discipline and claimed that the state's populace suffers due to the ruling party's negligence.

    Rajasthan Election 2023: PM Modi taunts 'jaadugar' Gehlot over 'Red diary' of corruption AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 21) addressed a public rally in Rajasthan's Anta and took a dig at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, playfully labeling him a "jaadugar" (magician). PM Modi claimed Gehlot's countenance is fading as each page of the alleged 'red diary' unfolds, suggesting evidence of land, forest, and water dealings during the Congress' five-year tenure.

    Addressing the crowd, PM Modi remarked on the Red diary buzz, hinting at its contents portraying the alleged land and resource selling. The BJP has propagated possessing a "Red diary" containing incriminating details against Gehlot's administration. Supposed images of this diary surfaced on social media platforms.

    Maharashtra: Security forces erect ballistic-proof outpost in Maoist terrain within 24 hours

    Beyond the diary, PM Modi didn't spare the Congress, branding it as a symbol of corruption, nepotism, and appeasement. He criticized Congress for its lack of discipline and claimed that the state's populace suffers due to the ruling party's negligence.

    Highlighting the need to eliminate corruption, nepotism, and appeasement for India's progress, PM Modi accused Congress of epitomizing these three evils. He even referenced the sentiment among Rajasthan's children expressing disenchantment with Gehlot.

    Moreover, PM Modi criticized Congress for its handling of law and order, alleging ministers' support for perpetrators of crimes against women. He reiterated the BJP's commitment to women's welfare and safety, attributing rising anti-social activities in Rajasthan to the Congress' alleged support.

    Uttar Pradesh horror: 19-year-old woman hacked to death, accused brothers on the run

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 20 people suffers food poisoning from hotel in Kayamkulam; hotel shuts down rkn

    Kerala: 20 people suffer food poisoning from Kayamkulam hotel

    Maharashtra Security forces erect ballistic-proof outpost in Maoist terrain within 24 hours AJR

    Maharashtra: Security forces erect ballistic-proof outpost in Maoist terrain within 24 hours

    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results on November 22; Here's how to check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results tomorrow; Here's how to check winning ticket, prize money and more

    Ayodhya Ram Temple Over 3000 candidates apply for priests posts here is how final 20 will be selected gcw

    Ayodhya's Ram Temple: Over 3,000 candidates apply for priests' posts; here's how final 20 will be selected

    Kerala: HC stays government's order to provide school buses for Nava Kerala Sadas rkn

    Kerala: HC stays government's order to provide school buses for Nava Kerala Sadas

    Recent Stories

    IFFI 2023 in Goa: Vijay Sethupathi attends festival and talks about his film 'Gandhi Talks' RBA

    IFFI 2023 in Goa: Vijay Sethupathi attends festival and talks about his film 'Gandhi Talks'

    Urfi Javed declines photos in surprising casual look; says "Kitni gandi lag ..." SHG

    Urfi Javed declines photos in surprising casual look; says "Kitni gandi lag ..."

    Roast Turkey to Pumpkin Pie-7 dishes for Thanksgiving dinner RBA

    Roast Turkey to Pumpkin Pie-7 dishes for Thanksgiving dinner

    Kerala: 20 people suffers food poisoning from hotel in Kayamkulam; hotel shuts down rkn

    Kerala: 20 people suffer food poisoning from Kayamkulam hotel

    Cosmos Pumps Sets the Industry Standard with Innovative Dewatering Solutions

    Cosmos Pumps Sets the Industry Standard with Innovative Dewatering Solutions

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon