Rajasthan Election 2023: PM Modi taunts 'jaadugar' Gehlot over 'Red diary' of corruption

Beyond the diary, PM Modi didn't spare the Congress, branding it as a symbol of corruption, nepotism, and appeasement. He criticized Congress for its lack of discipline and claimed that the state's populace suffers due to the ruling party's negligence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 21) addressed a public rally in Rajasthan's Anta and took a dig at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, playfully labeling him a "jaadugar" (magician). PM Modi claimed Gehlot's countenance is fading as each page of the alleged 'red diary' unfolds, suggesting evidence of land, forest, and water dealings during the Congress' five-year tenure.

Addressing the crowd, PM Modi remarked on the Red diary buzz, hinting at its contents portraying the alleged land and resource selling. The BJP has propagated possessing a "Red diary" containing incriminating details against Gehlot's administration. Supposed images of this diary surfaced on social media platforms.

Highlighting the need to eliminate corruption, nepotism, and appeasement for India's progress, PM Modi accused Congress of epitomizing these three evils. He even referenced the sentiment among Rajasthan's children expressing disenchantment with Gehlot.

Moreover, PM Modi criticized Congress for its handling of law and order, alleging ministers' support for perpetrators of crimes against women. He reiterated the BJP's commitment to women's welfare and safety, attributing rising anti-social activities in Rajasthan to the Congress' alleged support.

