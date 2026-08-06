Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey called JPSC/JSSC exam irregularities 'shameful', confirming an ongoing probe and 19 arrests. She reiterated the Hemant Soren government's commitment to a thorough investigation, even if it reaches the CM's residence.

'Irregularities are Shameful': Minister Tirkey on Probe

Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey on Thursday termed the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) CGL and other competitive examinations as "shameful", while asserting that the Hemant Soren-led coalition government is conducting a continuous investigation into the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Tirkey said the government was probing the allegations within its administration and institutions and confirmed that 19 people have been arrested so far in connection with the case. "The irregularities in the JPSC that have come to light in Jharkhand are quite shameful, but Chief Minister Hemant Soren and our coalition government are steadfastly conducting continuous investigations into these matters within our own administration and our own institutions," Tirkey said.

She said 19 people have been arrested so far in connection with the matter and added that more individuals would come under scrutiny as the investigation progresses. "So far, 19 people have been arrested. There will be many more such individuals who will come under scrutiny," she added.

Referring to Chief Minister Soren's statement on the probe, Tirkey said that even if the investigation reaches the Chief Minister's residence, officials should carry it out. "Yesterday, the Chief Minister also said that if this fire of investigation reaches even the Chief Minister's residence, the officials should conduct an investigation there as well," she said.

Tirkey further expressed confidence that the situation would improve soon and reiterated that the government was committed to addressing the issue.

BJP Politicising Protests: Irfan Ansari

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari accused the BJP of attempting to politicise the protests by JPSC and JSSC CGL aspirants, saying that the state government stood with the students and would address their concerns.

Calling the BJP "fake well-wishers" of the youth, Ansari alleged that the opposition party was trying to gain political advantage from the ongoing protests. "Fake well-wishers, jumping into the youth's movement--this is BJP's habit. Today, those people are protesting outside the House. For what? For JPSC? Who laid the foundation of corruption in JPSC?" Ansari said.

He said a committee has been formed to hold discussions with the protesting students and assured that their concerns would be addressed. "We stand with the youth. A committee has been formed; we're going for talks. The problems will be heard, and this protest will end," he added.

Opposition, Students Escalate Protests

The remarks came amid protests by students over alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL and other recruitment examinations. The protesters have demanded cancellation of the exams, an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, and reforms in the state's recruitment process.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs staged a protest outside the Jharkhand Assembly against the state government over the issue. Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Alok Chaurasia said the party stands firmly with the protesting students and alleged corruption in state recruitment agencies.

AJSU MLA Nirmal Mahto also demanded the imposition of President's Rule in Jharkhand, claiming that public faith in the system had eroded.

Earlier in the day, protesting students announced a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' on August 10 if their demands are not addressed. (ANI)