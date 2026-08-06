Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash criticised AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, stating those opposing the Article 370 abrogation are unable to accept peace in J&K. Owaisi and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti continue to demand the restoration of statehood.

BJP slams opposition leaders over J&K remarks

Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson NV Subhash on Thursday criticised AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi over his remarks on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that those opposing the decision were unable to accept the peace and development in the region.

NV Subhash said that some leaders had lost their credibility and power after the changes in the Union Territory. "Today, everyone is happy except Asaduddin Owaisi, Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders because they have lost their credibility and power. They are unable to digest the peace and prosperity in J-K, people like Owaisi and some of the political party leaders who always wanted to have power in their own hands and with their family members," NV Subhash said.

Owaisi questions delay in restoring statehood

Owaisi, earlier in Delhi, had criticised the abrogation of Article 370, saying militant activities were continuing in Jammu and Kashmir and questioned why statehood had not been restored despite assurances made by the government. "Militant activities are still taking place there. While the Supreme Court has delivered its verdict and we respect the Court, I personally believe the decision was flawed because Article 370 was removed in an unconstitutional manner, and statehood has still not been restored. The government had promised this in Parliament itself. If so many years have passed, why has statehood not been restored?" Owaisi said.

The AIMIM MP also condemned the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and criticised the actions of the government there. "I condemn what is happening in PoJK. I condemn the way the government there is dealing with and killing people," he added.

PDP protests for restoration of special status

Meanwhile, on Thursday, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti held a protest in Srinagar and reiterated her party's commitment to fighting for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and the release of political prisoners.

Speaking to reporters here about the protest and the party's roadmap, Mehbooba Mufti said, "The PDP, our community, we will fight. Along with resolving the Kashmir issue, we will also address Articles 370 and 35A and the release of prisoners languishing in various jails across the country."

Asserting that Article 370 was integral to the identity and rights of the region's people, the PDP chief claimed that the constitutional provisions protected the land and employment rights of locals.

She further said, "If this government says the situation has improved, we will tell them to withdraw the army from civilian areas and return them to camps. Resume business on the Muzaffarabad and Rawalkot roads that were open. Kashmiris are suffering on both sides. Two days ago, two labourers from Chhattisgarh were shot dead, and thousands of people are being jailed in the name of Over Ground Workers (OGWs)."

Mehbooba said Article 370 was not merely a constitutional provision but represented the identity and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked Articles 370 and 35A, ending the special status granted to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The state was also reorganised into two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir, with a legislature, and Ladakh, without one. (ANI)