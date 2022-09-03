Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral video: Woman narrowly escapes as car rams over an autorickshaw

    A hair-raising video shows a pedestrian miraculously escaping from being run over by a vehicle. Telangana Police officer V C Sajjanar shared this video to spread awareness.

    First Published Sep 3, 2022, 5:02 PM IST

    We all know that digital media is a platform where strange and quirky content goes viral. We will find several videos of incidents on the Internet that restore our belief in destiny and luck. One such CCTV footage emerged on social media showing a woman's miraculous escapes from being run over by a vehicle. IPS Officer of Telangana Cadre V C Sajjanar shared this caught-on-cam video and captured netizens' attention.

    Sharing the video on his micro-blogging site, the police officer also asked how long road safety would be neglected and whether the commuters need to depend on their luck? The IPS Officer also urged the people to behave “responsible”.

    The 14-second video starts with a busy road where a woman can be seen walking toward a stationed autorickshaw. When a speeding white car hits the three-wheeler from behind and dramatically topples the vehicle. The misfortune was so quick that there was no time to react. So, the woman stands between the two vehicles. However, the autorickshaw turns turtle and tumbles onto the other side while the car hits a post. Fortunately, the woman escaped unhurt and was seen moving on the other side of the road. After the accident, nearby people also be seen running toward the auto driver to check if he was okay.

    After being posted online, the video received over 37K views and 901 likes. Netizens urged individuals to behave responsible on the roads and demanded to implement of stringent traffic rules in the country. A user wrote, "Citizens should realise safety of others also is their responsibility. We all should strongly oppose Drunken driving, minor driving, rash driving to make our city driving safe for all." Another person commented, "Frightening. Wonder what went wrong with the car driver?." Watch the video.

