A viral video showing a Delhi Police Head Constable and a DTC driver with a liquor bottle inside a Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle has resulted in departmental action. Following the incident, the Head Constable has been suspended and the DTC driver has been sent to the Police Lines.

A video showing a Delhi Police Head Constable and a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) driver inside a Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle with a liquor bottle has gone viral on social media, prompting departmental action against the personnel involved. The video, which appeared on social media, shows employees inside the PCR car, one of them is seen carrying a bottle of alcohol. As soon as the video went viral, many people on social media questioned the staff's behaviour and called for severe punishment for those who were allegedly involved.

After becoming aware of the widely shared video, Delhi Police investigated the purported event and identified the individuals shown on camera. A Delhi Police Head Constable and a DTC driver were among the "erring staff," according to a post made by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) on X, according to PTI. The DTC driver has been sent to the Police Lines, and the Head Constable has been suspended.

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The investigation that was carried out after the video appeared on social media is what prompted this action. Further departmental action is also being initiated against the DTC driver for misconduct, the police said. The transport corporation is taking action against its employee following the incident. The police also said that additional DTC staff have been utilised by the Delhi Police.

The DCP (PCR), in the post cited by PTI, said that Delhi Police “does not endorse or tolerate any form of misconduct" and that appropriate action would be taken against those found responsible. Social media users have responded to the video by demanding responsibility and severe punishment for employees who are found to be in violation of service discipline.

The identity of the personnel involved have not been made public by the police.