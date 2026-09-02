At an IIT Bombay symposium, Chemistry Department Head Ruchi Anand’s elegant dance to Nainowale Ne went viral, showing a side of academic life rarely seen outside classrooms.

A professor’s graceful dance at IIT Bombay has captured widespread attention online, offering a glimpse of academic life beyond lecture halls and laboratories.

The video, shared on Instagram, shows Professor Ruchi Anand, Head of the Chemistry Department, performing during a cultural segment at an in-house symposium organised by the department.

Dressed in traditional attire, Anand danced to Nainowale Ne, the soulful track sung by Neeti Mohan for the 2018 film Padmaavat. Her performance matched the song’s gentle rhythm with expressive gestures and delicate hand movements, leaving viewers struck by the elegance of her presentation.

A Scientist With A Creative Side

Anand is an alumna of IIT Kanpur and holds a PhD from Cornell University in the United States. Much of her professional life revolves around research, teaching and academic responsibilities. Yet the video revealed another side of her, a passion for dance that exists alongside her demanding career.

Several users praised her for continuing to nurture her artistic interests despite professional commitments. The reactions reflected a broader appreciation for individuals who pursue passions outside the identities associated with their careers.

The clip quickly went viral, with many noting how her performance highlighted the importance of balancing professional life with personal interests.