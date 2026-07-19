A police team visited the home of a 13-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after his confrontation with the District Magistrate went viral. The inquiry found the complaint was linked to a family property dispute rather than a locked room alone. The boy's mother said he was not interested in studies.

A police team visited the home of a 13-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after his emotional interaction with District Magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh during a public grievance hearing went viral on social media. The Class 8 student, Amitabh Gupta, had approached the District Magistrate alone during Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas, seeking help over a locked portion of his family's house. His confident appeal, replies and repeated insistence that officials act quickly won widespread attention online.

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After the video spread widely, the District Magistrate directed local police to visit the family and verify the facts.

Probe points to family property dispute

According to the police inquiry, the issue was not limited to a locked room as initially presented.

Officials said the dispute is linked to a family property matter. During the visit, the boy's mother told the police that the locked room belongs to the son of her husband's first wife and is part of an ongoing property dispute within the family.

She also claimed that her son does not take much interest in his studies, and keeps asking to change his school.

The authorities have not announced any final conclusion on the ownership dispute and said the matter will continue to be examined as per law.

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Boy's bold words had gone viral

The original video showed Amitabh telling the District Magistrate that repeated complaints had not brought any relief. He said his father was mentally unwell and his mother worked in homes to support the family.

The teenager argued that if the locked room was opened, it could be rented out to earn money for his and his sister's education. When a police officer assured him that action would be taken, the boy replied that officials should not just promise action but complete it quickly.

When advised to focus on his education, Amitabh questioned how he could study properly without enough money for books and other expenses. His straightforward answers and confidence drew praise from many people on social media.

Fresh video sparks debate online

A video of the police team's visit to the family has also gone viral. In the clip, officers are seen speaking with the boy and his mother while gathering information about the dispute.

The latest video has triggered mixed reactions online. While many users accepted that officials should verify the facts before taking action, several others questioned whether the family was under pressure. Others felt the investigation was necessary to understand the full picture before reaching any conclusion.

At present, there is no official evidence to support claims and speculation circulating on social media that the family was forced to change its version. Those allegations remain unverified.

The administration has maintained that the inquiry was carried out following the District Magistrate's instructions to examine the complaint and determine the facts behind the viral case.