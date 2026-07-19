The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, led by CM Mohan Yadav, approved the UCC draft bill. Minister Pratima Bagri expressed confidence in public support, stating it ends harmful rituals. The bill, set for the Monsoon Session, aims to ensure equal rights for all.

MP Cabinet Approves UCC Bill

As the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Sunday approved the draft bill for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), State Cabinet Minister Pratima Bagri is fully confident that the people of Madhya Pradesh will support it.

"We are discussing the Uniform Civil Code, and Madhya Pradesh is set to become the fourth state to implement it across the entire region. It fosters a spirit of harmony and reflects a perspective that views all citizens equally. I thank Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav for adopting this approach and assuring all citizens--through this Code--that past injustices will end. Harmful rituals and customs--whether it be 'Triple Talaq' or atrocities committed against ordinary citizens--will be brought to an end. I fully support the UCC and I am confident that the people of Madhya Pradesh will support it as well," Bagri told ANI.

'Equal Rights for All': CM Mohan Yadav

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Jagdishpur. The Bill is now set to be tabled in the State Legislative Assembly during the Monsoon Session, which is scheduled to commence tomorrow.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "Today, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has wholeheartedly and unanimously approved the Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026. I wish to extend my congratulations to my esteemed Cabinet colleagues and to all of you."

The Chief Minister underscored that the law is designed to eliminate discrimination and bring all communities under a single legal umbrella. "We have taken a resolution to ensure that everyone in society receives equal rights without any discrimination. Whether it is Ram, Rahim, Ravinder, or Robin--everyone should be granted equal rights," CM Yadav said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)