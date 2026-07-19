Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood launched two initiatives in East Delhi: a Smart Pad Mounted Substation to modernise infrastructure and the 'Solarise East' campaign to promote rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday launched two major initiatives aimed at modernising power infrastructure and promoting clean energy in East Delhi.

According to an official release, Sood inaugurated a state-of-the-art Smart Pad Mounted Substation at Gandhi Nagar and launched the "Solarise East" campaign, which seeks to connect a larger number of citizens with rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The event was attended by Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra, Members of the Legislative Assembly, Councillors, representatives of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), members of Housing Societies, senior officials of BYPL and a large number of distinguished citizens.

Delhi's Forward-Looking Power Strategy

Speaking on the occasion, Sood said that the Delhi Government is implementing a long-term and forward-looking strategy for the power sector. He stated that an investment of ₹1,427 crore has been made in Power Sector Capex within just one year. The objective of this investment is not only to meet present-day requirements but also to create a strong foundation for Delhi's growing future energy demand.

He said that the investment is being utilised to strengthen the transmission and distribution network, establish new substations, modernise ageing power infrastructure and accelerate the adoption of smart technologies.

The Power Minister further stated that Delhi recorded its highest-ever Peak Power Demand of 8,748 MW this year. Despite this historic demand, the city did not experience any major power outage. He said this reflects the Delhi Government's planning, the capability of the DISCOMs, the dedication of engineers and the strength of the capital's power infrastructure.

Sood observed that a reliable electricity system forms the strongest foundation of any modern city. Industries, businesses, educational institutions, healthcare services, digital services and the daily lives of citizens all depend upon uninterrupted and quality power supply. Therefore, the Delhi Government is continuously working to make the power sector more modern, smart, green and future-ready. He said that our objective is not merely to provide electricity. Our goal is to deliver "Reliable Power, Affordable Power, Smart Power and now Green Power."

Smart Substation for Urban Challenges

Speaking about the Smart Pad Mounted Substation inaugurated at Gandhi Nagar, Sood said that such innovative solutions are the need of the hour, especially in densely populated areas of East Delhi where land availability is limited. Occupying nearly 80 per cent less space than conventional substations, the facility offers an ideal model for urban areas. He added that the substation is equipped with advanced technologies such as SCADA, enabling improved monitoring, faster fault restoration and a more reliable electricity supply. He expressed confidence that similar solutions would be adopted in other densely populated parts of Delhi in the future.

'Solarise East' Campaign to Promote Clean Energy

Referring to the "Solarise East" campaign, Sood said that the entire world is moving towards clean energy and India is leading this transformation. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a new vision in which citizens are not merely consumers of electricity but also become producers of energy. He said that the people of Delhi should not only purchase electricity but also generate their own power and earn additional income by supplying surplus electricity to the grid. This, he said, is the path towards Delhi's and India's energy self-reliance.

The Power Minister said that "Solarise East" is not merely a campaign but a strong collaborative platform bringing together the Government, society, local public representatives, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), consumers and solar partners. Its objective is to ensure that every eligible household receives simple and accessible information regarding rooftop solar systems, Government subsidy, net metering and installation procedures.

Sood expressed confidence that the "Solarise East" campaign would play an important role in expanding Delhi's rooftop solar capacity, transforming clean energy into a people's movement and accelerating India's national Energy Transition goals.

He informed that, in the initial phase, the campaign will be implemented across South-East Delhi and, based on public participation and positive response, will subsequently be expanded to other BYPL distribution areas.

The Power Minister said that these two initiatives mark another significant step towards making Delhi's electricity infrastructure more modern, smart and environment-friendly. They will improve consumer services, strengthen the electricity distribution system and promote the adoption of clean energy across the National Capital. (ANI)