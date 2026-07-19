A woman and her lover have been arrested in UP's Meerut for allegedly murdering her husband by using a poisonous snake to fake an accidental snakebite. Police said the duo planned the crime to claim a Rs 20 lakh insurance payout and continue their relationship. Two snake charmers were also arrested for supplying the snake used in the murder.

A shocking murder case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, where a woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly using a poisonous snake to kill her husband in an attempt to claim a Rs 20 lakh insurance policy. The incident took place in the Hastinapur area during the early hours of Friday. The victim, 32-year-old Atul Panwar, was initially believed to have died after being bitten by a snake while sleeping at home.

His wife, 30-year-old Damini Panwar, claimed she found him unconscious when she returned to the room early in the morning. She also told police she saw a snake on the bed and raised an alarm. The reptile was later killed by local residents.

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Police investigation exposed the alleged conspiracy

The case took a different turn after investigators found a snakebite mark on Atul's right leg. His family expressed doubts over the incident and urged police to investigate further, according to a report by the Times of India.

According to Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey, Damini and Atul had married seven years ago and recently started a playschool. They had hired Tushar Kumar as the school's van driver, and police allege Damini later began an affair with him.

During the investigation, officers examined phone records and found frequent contact between Damini and Tushar, the TOI report added. Police also recovered photographs of a snake kept inside a box from Tushar's mobile phone, strengthening their suspicion.

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Police say murder was planned for insurance money

Police alleged that Damini mixed sleeping pills into her husband's milk before he went to bed. After he became unconscious, she and Tushar allegedly released the poisonous snake onto the bed, where it bit Atul.

Investigators further claimed the pair had earlier tried to kill Atul by staging a road accident, but the attempt failed. They then allegedly planned the snake attack to make the death appear accidental.

Police said the main motive was to claim Atul's Rs 20 lakh insurance policy. Investigators also alleged that the two planned to marry after receiving the insurance money, with Tushar intending to divorce his wife.

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Four arrested in the case

Apart from Damini and Tushar, police also arrested two snake charmers, identified as Sonu Kumar and Uday Kumar, for allegedly supplying the snake used in the crime.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 123 (causing hurt by means of poison or intoxication) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said further investigation into the case is continuing.