CPI has urged the Centre for substantive discussions in the Monsoon Session. MP P Sandosh Kumar demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over exam leaks and listed other key issues for debate in Parliament.

Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the Central Government to ensure substantive discussions during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on the pressing issues confronting the country. At the All Party Meeting convened ahead of the Session, CPI Rajya Sabha Leader P Sandosh Kumar raised a series of matters of urgent public importance requiring the immediate attention of Parliament.

CPI Lists Key Demands

CPI MP demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in view of repeated examination paper leaks, the cancellation of examinations, and continuing irregularities in the education system that have shattered the future of millions of students and eroded public confidence in the country's examination process. Kumar also demanded discussions on the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act, the growing menace of political defections, the reported large scale deletion of voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the continuing burden of price rise, the impact of the ethanol blending policy on food security and farmers, the nationwide protest called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Central Trade Unions (CTUs) on August 10, the closure of government schools, and the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Party also called for a discussion on India's foreign policy and the need to uphold the country's independent foreign policy traditions in a rapidly changing global situation," he added

Call for Parliamentary Accountability

The CPI MP from Keralam expressed concern that the Government has consistently sought to avoid parliamentary scrutiny on issues of vital public importance.

"Parliament is the highest forum of democratic accountability, and the Monsoon Session must provide adequate time for meaningful debate rather than becoming a mere legislative formality," he said. Kumar urged the Government to respond to the concerns of the people through transparent discussion and accountability instead of evading its responsibilities. (ANI)