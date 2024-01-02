Ram Setu: Facts about ancient bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka

India News
Ram Setu, also known as Adam's Bridge, is believed to be built by Lord Rama and his vanara (monkey) army to reach Lanka in the epic Ramayana.
Some scholars propose that the structure could be a natural geological formation, but its alignment with Hindu mythology adds to its mystique.
Geological studies suggest the structure might be around 7,000 years old, aligning with the proposed timeline of the Ramayana.
The bridge comprises coral stones and shoals, leading to the hypothesis of a natural coral causeway
Satellite imagery by NASA has captured the bridge-like formation, sparking global interest in the site
Hindus consider Ram Setu sacred, and it holds religious importance as a revered bridge built by Lord Rama