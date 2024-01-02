India News

Ram Setu: Facts about ancient bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka

Mythical Construction:

Ram Setu, also known as Adam's Bridge, is believed to be built by Lord Rama and his vanara (monkey) army to reach Lanka in the epic Ramayana.

Natural Formation

Some scholars propose that the structure could be a natural geological formation, but its alignment with Hindu mythology adds to its mystique.

Age Estimation

Geological studies suggest the structure might be around 7,000 years old, aligning with the proposed timeline of the Ramayana.

Coral Formation

The bridge comprises coral stones and shoals, leading to the hypothesis of a natural coral causeway

NASA Satellite Images

Satellite imagery by NASA has captured the bridge-like formation, sparking global interest in the site

Religious Significance

Hindus consider Ram Setu sacred, and it holds religious importance as a revered bridge built by Lord Rama

