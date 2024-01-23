Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Centre likely to build 23km long sea bridge between India - Sri Lanka through Dhanushkodi: Report

    The Indian government is contemplating a 23 km sea bridge connecting Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu and Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka to boost tourism and stimulate economic growth. The proposed Rama Setu aims to serve as a road and rail sea link, providing an alternative to the Sethusamudram project. The project is expected to reduce transport costs, enhance connectivity, and unleash a development wave worth Rs 40,000 crore. 

    Centre likely to build 23km long sea bridge between India - Sri Lanka through Dhanushkodi: Report vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    To boost tourism and stimulate economic growth, the Central government is considering connecting India and Sri Lanka with a 23 km long sea bridge through Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu and Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka. The ambitious project envisions a 23-kilometre-long bridge across the Palk Strait.  The newly proposed Rama Setu, functioning as a road and rail sea link, aims to provide a viable alternative to the Sethusamudram project.

    Officials anticipate a significant reduction in transport costs by up to 50%, offering mainland connectivity to the island of Lanka. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is slated to spearhead the construction of this monumental sea bridge.Sea 

    Ram Mandir: PM Modi on spiritual pilgrimage, visits Ram Setu origin ahead of Ayodhya pran-pratishtha

    The initiative, fueled by an economic and technical cooperation agreement inked six months ago, is expected to unleash a development wave worth Rs 40,000 crore. This comprehensive plan includes the construction of new railway lines and an expressway, with the Rama Setu at its core. The feasibility study for the project is set to commence shortly.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Arichal Munai near Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu, marking the starting point of the revered Ram Sethu. Sangam Days references 'Rama Sethu' in numerous Tamil texts and inscriptions of Tamil kings. The revered site of Ramanathapuram Sethupath holds historical importance, with all their grants being 'registered' at this sacred location. The Prime Minister concluded his spiritual journey with a visit to Arichal Munai before partaking in the Prana Pratishta ceremony at the Ayodhya temple.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 3:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Assam Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra' sparks clash with police; check details AJR

    Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra' sparks clash with police; check details

    Army Cargo plane belonging to Myanmar crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport: 6 injured vkp

    Army Cargo plane belonging to Myanmar crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport: 6 injured

    Kerala: Assistant Public Prosecutor commits suicide over mental torture by colleagues; crucial details out rkn

    Kerala: Assistant Public Prosecutor commits suicide over alleged mental torture by office colleague; details

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: PM Modi's 'Pran Pratishtha' becomes most watched YouTube live stream across world anr

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: PM Modi's YouTube Live on 'Pran Pratishtha' becomes most watched in world

    Republic Day 2024: Tableaus set to echo 'women empowerment' at Kartavya Path; check details AJR

    Republic Day 2024: Tableaus set to echo 'women empowerment' at Kartavya Path; check details

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2024: What is an interim budget, how is it different from regular one? AJR

    What is an interim budget, how is it different from regular one?

    Malaikottai Vaaliban: 7 things to know about Mohanlal's film RBA

    Malaikottai Vaaliban: 7 things to know about Mohanlal's film

    cricket IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah eyes wicket bonanza as 'Bazball' takes center stage in Hyderabad osf

    IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah eyes wicket bonanza as 'Bazball' takes center stage in Hyderabad

    Deepika Padukone to star in 'The White Lotus Season 3'? RKK

    Deepika Padukone to star in 'The White Lotus Season 3'?

    Check out Apple expected iPad MacBook lineup for this year gcw

    Check out Apple's expected iPad, MacBook lineup this year

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon