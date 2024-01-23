Centre likely to build 23km long sea bridge between India - Sri Lanka through Dhanushkodi: Report

The Indian government is contemplating a 23 km sea bridge connecting Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu and Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka to boost tourism and stimulate economic growth. The proposed Rama Setu aims to serve as a road and rail sea link, providing an alternative to the Sethusamudram project. The project is expected to reduce transport costs, enhance connectivity, and unleash a development wave worth Rs 40,000 crore.

To boost tourism and stimulate economic growth, the Central government is considering connecting India and Sri Lanka with a 23 km long sea bridge through Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu and Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka. The ambitious project envisions a 23-kilometre-long bridge across the Palk Strait. The newly proposed Rama Setu, functioning as a road and rail sea link, aims to provide a viable alternative to the Sethusamudram project.



Officials anticipate a significant reduction in transport costs by up to 50%, offering mainland connectivity to the island of Lanka. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is slated to spearhead the construction of this monumental sea bridge.Sea



Ram Mandir: PM Modi on spiritual pilgrimage, visits Ram Setu origin ahead of Ayodhya pran-pratishtha

The initiative, fueled by an economic and technical cooperation agreement inked six months ago, is expected to unleash a development wave worth Rs 40,000 crore. This comprehensive plan includes the construction of new railway lines and an expressway, with the Rama Setu at its core. The feasibility study for the project is set to commence shortly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Arichal Munai near Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu, marking the starting point of the revered Ram Sethu. Sangam Days references 'Rama Sethu' in numerous Tamil texts and inscriptions of Tamil kings. The revered site of Ramanathapuram Sethupath holds historical importance, with all their grants being 'registered' at this sacred location. The Prime Minister concluded his spiritual journey with a visit to Arichal Munai before partaking in the Prana Pratishta ceremony at the Ayodhya temple.