    Manchester City inches closer to fourth consecutive Premier League title with gritty win over Tottenham

    Manchester City's quest for a fourth consecutive Premier League title gains momentum as they secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

    Football Manchester City inches closer to fourth consecutive Premier League title with gritty win over Tottenham osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 15, 2024, 3:23 AM IST

    Manchester City is edging closer to securing their fourth consecutive Premier League title after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tottenham. Maintaining their dominance in the league, Manchester City showcased their resilience against a spirited Tottenham side vying for Champions League qualification. Under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, City exhibited their superiority, with Erling Haaland leaving a significant impact in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

    Despite facing challenges, including injuries to key players like Ederson and the unexpected entry of Stefan Ortega in goal, Manchester City remained composed throughout the match. With the Etihad Stadium poised to celebrate another league triumph, Tottenham's inconsistent performance throughout the season has hindered their chances of European qualification.

    While Ange Postecoglou emphasised the significance of the Champions League, Tottenham's struggles to maintain consistency have been apparent. Noteworthy saves from goalkeepers like Guglielmo Vicario were overshadowed by Ortega's impactful performance, ultimately denying Tottenham's late surge and highlighting his exceptional skills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

    Also Read: 'Special place for life': Raphael Varane confirms Manchester United exit, sends message to fans (WATCH)

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 3:23 AM IST
