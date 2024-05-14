Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PoK unrest: 3 killed in firing, teargas shelling by security forces, slogans raised during funeral (WATCH)

    At least three people were killed and six others injured when security forces opened fire on protesters who attacked paramilitary Rangers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.

    PoK unrest: 3 killed in firing, teargas shelling by security forces, slogans raised during funeral (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 14, 2024, 10:10 PM IST

    Three people lost their lives, and six others sustained injuries when security forces fired upon protesters who had attacked paramilitary Rangers in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The region has been witnessing protests against the soaring prices of wheat flour and inflated electricity bills, according to media reports on Tuesday.

    The paramilitary Rangers, deployed to uphold law and order in the disputed area, encountered the attack while moving out of the regional capital, Muzaffarabad, as reported by Dawn newspaper.

    The convoy, comprising 19 vehicles, including five trucks, opted to depart from Kohala instead of Brarkot, a village bordering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the report stated.

    As tensions heightened upon the convoy's arrival in Muzaffarabad, it was met with a barrage of rocks near Shorran da Nakka village. In response, teargas was deployed and gunfire ensued, the report detailed.

    A social media video, authenticated by Dawn, depicted three Rangers vehicles engulfed in flames along the Muzaffarabad-Brarkot road.

    After entering the city via the Western Bypass, the Rangers encountered another barrage of rocks, prompting them to respond with teargas and gunfire. The intensity of the shelling left the entire neighborhood reeling, according to the report.

    Divisional Commissioner Muzaffarabad, Sardar Adnan Khurshid, confirmed that at least three individuals had died in the Rangers' firing, with six others sustaining injuries.

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a subsidy of Rs 23 billion for immediate release to the region following unsuccessful negotiations between protesters and the regional government on Monday. However, the subsidy's allocation failed to quell the unrest in the region.

    The disputed area also experienced clashes on Saturday between police and activists of a rights movement, resulting in the death of at least one police officer and over 100 injuries, primarily among policemen. Since Friday, a complete strike has paralyzed life in the territory.

    Shortly before the outbreak of violence, Prime Minister Sharif and the "prime minister" of the disputed region, Anwarul Haq, had agreed to release Rs 23 billion for the region, earmarked for power and wheat subsidies.

    Under the new subsidy scheme, the price of a 40kg flour bag will be reduced to Rs 2,000 from Rs 3,100. Additionally, the electricity tariff has been adjusted to Rs 3, Rs 5, and Rs 6 per unit for consumption levels up to 100, 300, and exceeding 300 units, respectively, as per Dawn's report.

    The protest, spearheaded by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), is primarily driven by traders across various parts of the region. They have been advocating for electricity tariffs aligned with hydropower generation costs, subsidized wheat flour, and an end to privileges enjoyed by the elite class.

    Following the government's announcement of subsidies, movement leaders stated that they would deliberate on the matter upon receipt of official notifications. These notifications swiftly circulated on social media platforms.

    On Tuesday, the JAAC terminated the ongoing protests, citing the government's concession to "all the demands of the protesters," as affirmed by JAAC head Shaukat Nawaz Mir. He urged demonstrators to disperse and resume normal activities.

    "The shutter-down strike is being called off," Mir declared.

    Addressing a gathering on Monday evening, Mir emphasized that their legal team would meticulously assess the government's notifications to ensure compliance with their demands.

    “If these notifications do not fulfil legal requirements in accordance with our charter of demand, we, the joint action committee members will unanimously decide our next course of action tonight,” he said.

    Mir further demanded financial compensation for the families of the three protesters and the police official who lost their lives during the violence.

    In the aftermath of the unrest, the bodies of two of the deceased protesters were transported by their relatives to the vicinity of Eidgah. There, expressions of discontent against the government and the civil armed forces reverberated through slogans chanted by the gathering.

    "There is tension and anger in the air," remarked Adil Hameed, a resident of the old city of Muzaffarabad. Reports from various towns in Pakistan-administered Kashmir indicated that people had organized demonstrations to voice their outrage and indignation regarding the killings in Muzaffarabad.

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 10:10 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cash-strapped Pakistan to privatise all SOEs, including loss-making Pakistan International Airlines: PM Sharif snt

    Cash-strapped Pakistan to privatise all SOEs, including loss-making Pakistan International Airlines: PM Sharif

    UNBELIEVABLE Lighting dramatically illuminates world's most volatile volcanoes in Guatemala (WATCH) snt

    UNBELIEVABLE! Lighting dramatically illuminates world's most volatile volcanoes in Guatemala (WATCH)

    Majestic sei whales, weighing up to 28-45 metric tonnes, reappear in Argentine waters after a century (WATCH) snt

    Majestic sei whales, weighing up to 28-45 metric tonnes, reappear in Argentine waters after a century (WATCH)

    Haj 2024: First flight carrying Kerala pilgrims from Karipur airport to depart on May 21 anr

    Haj 2024: First flight carrying Kerala pilgrims from Karipur airport to depart on May 21

    Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage demolished in controlled explosion; WATCH dramatic video snt

    Baltimore: Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage demolished in controlled explosion; WATCH dramatic video

    Recent Stories

    Cash-strapped Pakistan to privatise all SOEs, including loss-making Pakistan International Airlines: PM Sharif snt

    Cash-strapped Pakistan to privatise all SOEs, including loss-making Pakistan International Airlines: PM Sharif

    Cricket Harbhajan Singh criticises IPL scheduling impact on India's T20 World Cup preparations osf

    Harbhajan Singh criticises IPL scheduling impact on India's T20 World Cup preparations

    Swati Maliwal life under threat': Ex-husband makes shocking claim; asks Sanjay Singh to stop acting (WATCH) snt

    'Swati Maliwal's life under threat': Ex-husband makes shocking claim; asks Sanjay Singh to stop acting (WATCH)

    cricket 10 times Ben Cutting's wife, Erin Holland stunned in traditionals osf

    10 times Ben Cutting's wife, Erin Holland stunned in traditionals

    Here is why ICMR recommends to avoid tea or coffee before and after meals gcw

    Here's why ICMR recommends to avoid tea or coffee before and after meals

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon