Keerthana Menon has clarified that her viral head-shaving video was not a protest against marriage pressure, contrary to widespread social media claims. She said the decision was a personal and impulsive one, taken with her mother's support. The clarification comes after the video sparked debate over societal expectations.

A woman, Keerthana Menon, recently became the centre of attention after a video showing her shaving her head spread widely across social media. Many users claimed she had taken the step to protest family and societal pressure to get married, with several praising what they believed was a bold message against traditional expectations.

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In the video, Keerthana is seen calmly getting her head shaved while collecting the falling hair in a cloth. The clip carried the caption, "POV: My mom planned my marriage," leading many viewers to assume it reflected a real-life situation.

Keerthana sets the record straight

has now dismissed those claims, saying the viral story is not true. Speaking to NDTV, she explained that there were no marriage plans and no pressure from her family. She said the caption led people to make assumptions that did not match reality.

According to Keerthana, shaving her head was simply an impulsive personal decision. She said she enjoys trying new looks and woke up one morning feeling like making a change. After sharing the idea with her mother, the two visited a nearby temple, where she had her head shaved.

She has also explained the full story in a YouTube video on why she shaved her head.

Calls to normalise personal choices

Keerthana said she believes women shaving their heads should not be treated as unusual. In her view, the video became viral mainly because she is a woman, highlighting how people often react differently to women's appearance.

The discussion also reminded many users of another viral video shared earlier by Instagram user @kajals_move_. Unlike Keerthana, she said she shaved her head because of constant pressure from her family to get married.

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She described the decision as deeply personal and said she wanted to push back against the expectations placed on her. She also questioned why women are judged more harshly than men for making personal choices about their appearance, adding another perspective to the wider debate on marriage and social norms.