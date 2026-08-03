An Assistant Sub-Inspector in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, fell into the Tapi River while demonstrating rope-throwing during a Home Guard drill. The mock exercise turned into a real rescue, and he was safely pulled out.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Burhanpur encountered an unexpected turn of events during a Home Guard training exercise when he slipped into the Tapi River while attempting to demonstrate rope-throwing techniques in Madhya Pradesh.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the ASI could be seen slipping into the river and falling into the fast-flowing waters, which prompted panic among attendees and quickly converted the mock rescue demonstration into a real-life emergency response.

Though the fall was not fatal and emergency teams quickly managed to pull him out of the water, the incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, making it a dramatic reminder of how quickly training exercises can take an unexpected turn.

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How did ASI Slip into the Tapi River?

Assistant Sub-Inspector was reportedly conducting demonstrations at Rajghat, which is a prominent spot along the banks of the Tapi River in Burhanpur, where safety gear and slippery banks added to the hazards of the live drill.

In a viral video, an ASI was seen showing how to toss a rescue line to a person in distress, with two of them already in the water to simulate the rescue. The moment he threw the rope, the police officer appeared to have lost his balance on the muddy embankment, dragging him past the edge and into the flowing river.

However, the ASI was immediately rescued by other personnel present at the spot, preventing any major mishap and turning the alarming situation back under control. Since two people were already stationed in the water as part of the demonstration, they quickly rushed to assist alongside the team, ensuring that he was hauled back up without suffering any serious injuries.

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Since Tapi River is a fast-flowing current in the region, the quick response from the personnel already in the water and the crew on the bank was crucial in preventing a potential tragedy. Though the demonstration was shown to ensure preparedness, the unexpected incident served as a stark, viral lesson on the inherent dangers of live-water rescue drills and the importance of maintaining footing on slick riverbanks.

Why Was the Rescue Demonstration Important?

Though Assistant Sub-Inspector of Burhanpur was demonstrating how to handle real-life water emergencies, the exercise itself highlights the critical need for constant flood and disaster readiness among local security forces, especially given the unpredictability of seasonal currents and rising water levels often experienced along regional rivers.

Since it’s monsoon season and the North Indian states like Madhya Pradesh experience heavy rainfall, swollen rivers, and flash floods, regular flood-rescue and disaster management drills are crucial to ensure that emergency personnel are fully equipped to handle the life-threatening situation efficiently.

The Tapi River has historically been prone to sudden surges and dangerous undercurrents during periods of heavy precipitation, making high–visibility training locations like Rajghat both necessary for practical preparation and inherently high-risk for on-site instructors.

Therefore, while such drills are essential for disaster preparedness, they also underline the need for strict safety measures to protect personnel during training exercises in fast-flowing rivers.

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