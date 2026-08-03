Judokas Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh received a grand welcome in Delhi after their historic gold medal wins at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Harsh has set his sights on the upcoming Asian Games, while Asmita hopes to inspire more young talent.

After marking a historic milestone for Indian sports in the Commonwealth Games, judokas Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh received a grand reception on Tuesday night after reaching Delhi's IGI airport following their gold-medal-winning triumphs in their respective women's and men's categories at Glasgow CWG.

Harsh Singh Sets Sights on Asian Games

Talking to reporters, gold medallist and Indian Judoka Harsh Singh highlighted his future plans, saying that he is looking to participate in the Asian Games set to happen in Japan in the coming months. "It feels great to win the medal... My next target is the Asian Games," he said. Acknowledging his support network, he added, "I want to dedicate my medal to my family, friends, coach and the entire India."

A Landmark Victory for Indian Judo

Indian Judoka Asmita Dey won a gold medal in the Women's 48 kg judo category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, while Harsh Singh won a gold medal in the Men's 60 kg judo category. Speaking to ANI, Judoka Asmita Dey reflected on her remarkable campaign and the growth of the sport. She hoped for more of young talent to come into the sport too. "It feels great that for the first time India has won 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in Judo. I want children to play and participate in it more... I wanted to win gold and therefore had to win," she said.

The Path to Gold

Harsh Singh won India's historic gold in the men's 60 kg judo event, defeating Australia's Joshua Katz by Waza-Ari (10-0) in a commanding final.

Asmita Dey dominated the women's 48kg, defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in a thrilling golden score contest at the Commonwealth Games on Friday. The gold medal capped an outstanding campaign for the Tripura-born judoka, who had earlier defeated Scotland's Sumer Shaw in the semifinals to book her place in the title clash.

A Story of Resilience: Asmita Dey's Rise

Asmita's journey to the top has been one of resilience and determination. Born on March 22, 2003, she overcame financial hardships and personal adversity to rise through the ranks of Indian judo. Currently serving as a Sub-Inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police, she has now etched her name into the history books with India's maiden Commonwealth Games judo gold.

On the other hand, Harsh Singh clinched the men's 60kg judo gold medal, defeating Australia's Joshua Katz by Waza-Ari (10-0) in a commanding final.

Meanwhile, Asmita Dey secured the women's gold medal with a composed and determined performance, overcoming Canada's Heidi Quach by Yuko (2-1) to script a historic victory. (ANI)