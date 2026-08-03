Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has assured dissatisfied Congress leaders of 'appropriate responsibilities' following the cabinet expansion. He urged patience, vowing to speak to upset leaders and address their concerns amid the full-strength cabinet formation.

Shivakumar Addresses Discontent After Cabinet Expansion

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has assured Congress leaders who were not included in the recent Cabinet expansion that everyone would be given "appropriate responsibilities", urging those who are dissatisfied to remain patient. Addressing the media after the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Shivakumar acknowledged that some leaders were upset over not being inducted into the Cabinet and said the party would speak to them and address their concerns.

"Everybody has aspirations, but I assure you that everyone will be given appropriate responsibilities and treated with due respect. I request all those who are dissatisfied to wait and be patient. Yes, some people are upset, and we will speak to them. There is no need to worry. We will speak to all our leaders and address their concerns," Shivakumar said.

Twenty new MLAs on Monday took the oath as ministers in the Karnataka Chief Minister-led government, expanding the Cabinet to its full strength two months after Shivakumar took charge. Those sworn in as ministers included P M Narendraswamy, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Rudrappa Lamani, K S Basavanthappa, B Nagendra, T Raghumoorthy, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Santosh Lad, Madhu Bangarappa, Putturangashetty, SS Mallikarjun, Dr Ajay Singh, N Chaluvaraya Swamy, K M Shivalinge Gowda, H C Balakrishna, Gayathri Shanthegowda, Basavaraj Rayareddi, Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Laxman Savadi.

CM Dismisses Rumours About Siddaramaiah's Absence

CM Shivakumar also dismissed speculation over former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's absence from the swearing-in ceremony, saying that there was no reason for him to be upset and aemphasising that the Congress leaders were part of one team.

"Why would Siddaramaiah be upset? We are a team. We all follow Siddaramaiah, and I am also a fan of Siddaramaiah. There is nothing like that. Today is Siddaramaiah's birthday. He has been meeting leaders. I also met him and spoke to him. In fact, I spoke to Siddaramaiah five times today," Shivakumar said.

The Chief Minister's remarks came amid questions over the absence of Siddaramaiah from the ceremony and discontent among some Congress leaders who were not accommodated in the expanded Cabinet. Shivakumar, however, maintained that all leaders would be given appropriate responsibilities and that their concerns would be addressed.

New Minister Sets Sights on 2028, 2029 Elections

Congress leader P M Narendraswamy, who was among those inducted into the Cabinet, expressed happiness after taking the oath and said the party would work together to strengthen itself and return to power in the 2028 Assembly elections.

"I am happy to take the oath as a minister... We will work together to strengthen the party and form the government in the future 2028 elections. At the same time, our dream is to see our leader Rahul Gandhi become the Prime Minister of the country in the 2029 elections," Narendraswamy told ANI.