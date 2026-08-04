Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh thanked voters and party workers for the victory in the Datia by-election. Congress' Ghanshyam Singh defeated BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari. Singh promised to support party workers in their difficulties.

Celebrating the electoral success of the party candidate in the Datia legislative by-election, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has expressed deep gratitude to the local electorate and dedicated party members.

According to the Office of Digvijaya Singh, the Congress leader on Monday lauded the relentless efforts of the state party organisation and its leadership in securing the mandate.

"My heartfelt congratulations, best wishes, and thanks to all the voters of Datia. I also thank all the brave Congress workers who, despite enduring hardship, did not abandon the Congress party; this in itself proves their bravery and hard work. I express my gratitude to the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, all its officials, the President, the Leader of the Opposition, and all the Congress leaders who worked tirelessly to ensure our victory in this by-election," he said.

Reaffirming the leadership's commitment to the grassroots network, Digvijaya Singh added, "I promise you all that we will stand with every Congress worker in their difficulties and sorrows and will do everything we can for their development..."

Datia Bypoll Result and Context

On Monday, Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh won the Datia Assembly by-election, defeating BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari by a margin of 6,016 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Singh secured 66,757 votes, while Tiwari polled 60,741 votes after all 15 rounds of counting.

The voting for the high-stakes Datia Assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh was held on July 30. The bypoll was necessitated following the disqualification of sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti in April, after a Delhi court convicted and sentenced him in a bank fraud and cheating case.

Reactions From Party Leaders

BJP Accepts People's Mandate

BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari thanked voters, party workers and leaders for their support and said he would accept the people's mandate with humility.

Speaking to the reporters, Tiwari said, "Every one of our dedicated workers is standing with full enthusiasm, and the counting is still underway. The Datia case is not hidden from you, so many of your questions already have answers. For now, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the voters, our workers, and party leaders for their blessings, hard work, confidence, and commitment to advancing the party's ideology and taking the government's welfare schemes to the grassroots. I will accept whatever mandate the people give with humility."

Tiwari replaced Narottam Mishra as the BJP candidate. Mishra had represented Datia for three consecutive terms from 2008 to 2018 but lost the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Congress Sees a 'Sign of Change'

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said the party's lead in the Datia Assembly bypoll has exposed the "real face" of the BJP government in the state and claimed that the result is a sign of change among the people. "This election has exposed the real face of the BJP govt of Madhya Pradesh. This is the result of the collective effort of our team in Madhya Pradesh. The people of the state have given a sign for change. Even if he (BJP's Narottam Mishra) had contested, he would have lost," Patwari said. (ANI)