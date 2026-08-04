Udayanidhi Stalin is facing backlash from TVK after DMK cadres chanted actor Trisha's name at a rally. TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan condemned the act, while Stalin was criticising CM Vijay over the Cauvery dispute and his silence on the BJP.

The Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udayanidhi Stalin, is facing backlash from TVK after slogans related to actor Trisha were raised at his rally while he was slamming Chief Minister Vijay over his handling of the Cauvery dispute with Karnataka.

TVK Slams DMK's 'Disgusting' Conduct

Calling DMK's conduct "absolutely disgusting'', TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan in a post on X said such acts expose the mindset and declining standards of the Arivalayam clan. He wrote, "Passing such disgraceful comments against anyone is completely unacceptable. It exposes the mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the Arivalayam clan. Your announced protest collapsed even before it could begin. Now, desperate for attention, you have resorted to cheap provocation and engagement farming."

Warning the opposition against "continued arrogance and inappropriate behaviour", Charan wrote, "This is precisely why the people of Tamil Nadu rejected you and confined you to the position you are in today. Continue with this arrogance and indecency, and you will soon be erased from public relevance altogether. Even by Arivalayam's already abysmal standards, this is a new low."

Udayanidhi Stalin Criticises CM Vijay

Meanwhile, demanding firm action to uphold Tamil Nadu's rights over Cauvery water, a complete waiver of agricultural crop loans, and a special relief package for Delta farmers, the DMK staged a protest in Thanjavur against the TVK government under the leadership of Leader of the Opposition Udayanidhi Stalin. On Monday, Leader of the Opposition and former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C. Joseph Vijay during a DMK-organised protest on cauvery issue at Thanjavur District.

Udhayanidhi alleged that the Chief Minister's only concern was the DMK and accused him of levelling "fake charges" against the party leaders. As he made the remarks, DMK cadres at the venue raised slogans chanting "Trisha, Trisha." The slogans drew attention during the protest, while several senior DMK leaders seated on the dais were seen laughing.

On Silence Towards BJP

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin slammed the ruling administration over the recent detention of Tamil Nadu farmers in Maharashtra during protests concerning the Mekedatu project. "When our Tamil Nadu farmers travelled to Delhi to protest over the Mekedatu issue, they were arrested in Maharashtra. Our party leader has issued a statement condemning this. But the Chief Minister has not uttered a word because Maharashtra is ruled by the BJP. The Chief Minister simply does not have the courage to speak against them," he said.

Expanding on his critique regarding governance and executive actions, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "Even after completing three months in office, the Chief Minister has not even uttered the word 'BJP' once. That shows just how 'brave' he is."

On Cauvery and Farmer's Welfare

Highlighting the administration's reliance on past projects, Udhayanidhi Stalin added, "Instead of protecting the welfare and rights of farmers, the Chief Minister is more concerned about protecting his own government."

Challenging the Chief Minister's outreach efforts regarding the inter-state water issue, he stated, "When farmers across Tamil Nadu united against this TVK government, the Chief Minister staged a drama by announcing that he would travel to Karnataka. Our party leader and many others urged him not to go, but he ignored all those requests. He fell silent only after the Karnataka Chief Minister made his position clear."

"Leave aside meeting the Karnataka Chief Minister, did Vijay first meet the farmers of Tamil Nadu?", Stalin added.

Criticism Over 'Reel' Inspections

He further said, "From the Chief Minister to ministers, MLAs, and even their relatives, everyone seems obsessed with shooting reels and releasing videos in the name of inspections."

Condemning the reliance on prior administration projects for publicity, he said, "Instead of using inspections to divert the people's attention, the Chief Minister should stop inspecting schemes launched by the DMK and instead introduce his own schemes and inspect those."

"To put it in language that Vijay will understand, Don't use someone else's ghee to make sweets for your own house," Stalin added. (ANI)