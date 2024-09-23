Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral scam promising Rs 5 lakh for impregnating wealthy women exposed in Prayagraj

    A viral social media ad offering Rs 5 lakh to men for impregnating daughters of wealthy families was exposed as a scam. Victim Altaf lost Rs 24,000 before realizing the fraud and reporting it to the cyber police. Authorities are investigating and urging public caution against such scams.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 3:33 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

    A viral social media advertisement offering Rs 5 lakh to men for impregnating daughters of wealthy families has been exposed as a scam. The incident took place in Bakrabad, Mauima, Prayagraj, where a young man named Altaf fell victim to the fraud, losing Rs 24,000 before realizing it was a hoax. He has since filed a complaint with the cyber police.

    The fraudulent ad claimed that men could earn a large sum by getting women from rich families pregnant. Intrigued, Altaf contacted the number provided in the ad and was asked to pay Rs 800 as a registration fee. Following the initial payment, he was persuaded to transfer more money, totalling Rs 24,000.

    The scammer’s demands escalated, asking for an additional Rs 3 lakh. Altaf became suspicious when the scammer began threatening him, sending photos of police officers and warning of legal consequences if he refused to pay. Realizing he was being cheated, Altaf reported the incident to the cyber police.

    Authorities are now investigating the case and have urged the public to remain cautious about such advertisements. They have stressed that legal procedures like sperm donation and surrogacy are regulated by law, and individuals should avoid falling prey to false promises online.

    Officials have warned people to be vigilant and to report any suspicious ads they come across on social media, as scammers are finding new ways to deceive the public.

