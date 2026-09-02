A viral video shows a man using a broom-like object to shoo away a dog that entered a neighbour’s garden and barked at him. The man appeared to swing the object towards the dog, which then backed away and ran off. The footage drew mixed reactions online, with some users joking about his apparent cricket-like swings while others raised concerns.

A video of a man trying to drive away a barking dog with a broom-like object has gone viral online, drawing a mix of laughter, criticism and concern from social media users.

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According to the account shared alongside the video, the man was on his way to a neighbour's garden when he encountered the dog. The animal was barking at him after entering the garden. The man then used what appeared to be a broom or similar household object to shoo the dog away. He swung the object towards the animal a few times, apparently trying to frighten it rather than cause an injury.

The dog eventually backed away and ran from the spot.

Cricket jokes flood social media

Once the clip began circulating, many users focused on the man's swinging technique rather than the confrontation itself.

Several comments compared his movements to cricket shots, with users joking that he appeared to have hit the ball over mid-on and sent it towards the boundary. Others described the way he chased the dog away as surprisingly "polite".

The humorous reactions were mixed with more serious comments about responsible pet ownership.

Some users argued that dog owners should ensure their pets are properly trained and socialised and should prevent them from entering neighbouring properties. One commenter also raised concerns about owners of potentially dangerous breeds allowing their dogs to roam freely.

Video sparks debate over pet control

The footage has prompted a wider discussion about how people should respond when unfamiliar dogs enter private spaces and behave aggressively.

While the video appears to show the dog being chased away without any obvious injury, there is no independent information confirming whether the animal was harmed.

The location, identities of the people involved and ownership of the dog have not been independently established. The viral clip continues to attract reactions, ranging from cricket-themed jokes to calls for more responsible handling of pet dogs.