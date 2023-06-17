Violence flares up in Manipur; mobs clash with security forces, BJP leaders' houses targetted

Manipur violence updates: Two civilians were injured as mobs clashed with security forces overnight in Imphal town and attempts were made to torch the houses of BJP leaders. The RAF used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the throng.

Following mob clashes with security officers overnight in Imphal, two people were hurt in fresh round of violence unrest in Manipur. According to officials speaking to PTI, the crowds tried to set BJP leaders' homes on fire.

Since the battles between the Kuki and Meiti groups in May, several incidences of crowd build-up, attempted violence, and arson have been recorded in the region of Manipur that is riddled with conflict. The attacks in Manipur come a day after the home of the Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh was burnt down by a mob of 1200 which lobbed petrol bombs.

The Army and RAF stopped the mob's attempt at damage against Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, the state BJP president, in Imphal West at midnight.

Also Read | Adipurush row: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams director, writer for 'pedestrian dialogues', demands apology

To prevent rioters from gathering, the Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Rapid Action Force performed coordinated marches around the state capital until midnight. Around 1,000 individuals formed a mob and attempted to set buildings on fire close to the royal compound. The RAF used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the throng.

After setting the warehouse on fire, another mob got into a fight with RAF troops on Friday night. According to officials, the crowd also burned rubbish, logs, and tyres in the middle of roadways in the Wangkhei, Porompat, and Thangapat neighbourhoods, disrupting traffic in the capital city of Manipur.

Also Read | Rather jump into well than join Congress: Nitin Gadkari recalls response to politician's advice

According to an official announcement, the Manipur government has ordered schools to resume courses on June 21. The state's prohibition on internet access was extended by the Manipur government on Thursday for an additional five days, or until June 20.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence.

Also Read | With onset of monsoon, Kerala witnesses surge in Dengue fever cases; Report