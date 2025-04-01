IPL 2025, RCB vs GT Preview: Will RCB bowlers hold the key to victory against GT at home?

Read Full Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to make their return home a special occasion as they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in an IPL 2025 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

RCB's Bowling Strength in Focus

RCB’s recent success has largely been due to their disciplined bowling attack, which played a crucial role in victories against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. However, they now face a different challenge on a traditionally batting-friendly Chinnaswamy pitch, which has seen multiple 260-plus scores this season.

Despite the conditions favoring batters, RCB will rely on the experience of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to keep GT’s powerful lineup in check. While Hazlewood has maintained an exceptional economy rate of 5.37 runs per over, Bhuvneshwar has been equally effective with an economy of 6.6. Their ability to contain runs in the powerplay will be key against GT’s explosive top order.

Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal has also emerged as a reliable support bowler, complementing the senior pacers. However, RCB’s spin department, featuring Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, will be tested against a Gujarat batting lineup that thrives against slower bowlers.

GT’s Bowling Attack Ready for the Challenge

Gujarat Titans boast a well-balanced bowling unit with both pace and spin options. Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj will look to exploit the early conditions to trouble RCB’s strong batting order. Rabada has a solid track record against Virat Kohli, having dismissed him four times in 14 T20 innings while restricting his strike rate to 113.

GT also possess a potent spin duo in Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore, who will be crucial in containing RCB’s middle order. Rashid’s battle with the likes of Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, and Devdutt Padikkal will play a pivotal role in determining the match’s outcome.

RCB’s Batting Firepower

RCB’s batting has looked formidable, with Kohli and Salt building solid partnerships at the top. The duo registered stands of 95 and 45 in their last two outings, and with the Chinnaswamy pitch favoring stroke play, they could be even more dangerous at home.

Skipper Rajat Patidar and Padikkal will also be key in the middle order, while the likes of Tim David and Liam Livingstone add depth to the batting lineup. Gujarat’s bowlers will need early breakthroughs to prevent RCB from running away with the game.

IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: Key Match-Ups to Watch

Josh Hazlewood & Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan: RCB’s new-ball specialists will aim to break GT’s in-form opening partnership early.

Kagiso Rabada vs Virat Kohli: Rabada has troubled Kohli in T20s, and their battle could be crucial in determining RCB’s scoring momentum.

Rashid Khan vs Rajat Patidar: RCB’s captain is a fine player of spin, and his approach against Rashid will be a key factor in the middle overs.

IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: Weather and Conditions

The match is expected to be played under overcast conditions, with light showers predicted. Any interruptions could impact team strategies, particularly in terms of bowling plans and powerplay aggression.

IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: Match Details

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Teams

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, B Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Sherfane Rutherford, R Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Kareem Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Rajat Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Swastik Chikara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Manoj Bhandage, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh.

