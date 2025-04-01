user
user icon

CyberArk, SentinelOne, Zscaler Get Analyst Thumbs Up — Retail Bets Are Stronger On 2 Cybersecurity Stocks

Stephens analysts see upside potential, ranging from 30% to 38%, for these 3 cybersecurity stocks.

CyberArk, SentinelOne, Zscaler Get Analyst Thumbs Up — Retail Bets Are Stronger On 2 Cybersecurity Stocks
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Research firm Stephens initiated coverage of cybersecurity vendors in a note released late Monday even as their shares stutter amid the broader market downturn.

The brokerage initiated shares of  Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), CyberArk Software, Inc. (CYBR) and SentinelOne, Inc. (S) with 'Overweight' ratings, The Fly reported. The firm's price targets for the shares are as follows:

  • Zscaler - $255 (33% upside potential)
  • CyberArk - $440 (30% upside potential)
  • SentinelOne - $25 (38% upside potential)

 

Stephens' positive view on Zscaler is premised on its view that the company is the "pioneer and market leader" in delivering network security as a cloud-based service. The firm's analysts believe that Zscaler is well-positioned to be one of the at-the-scale companies that can grow its top line by about 20%.

On CyberkArk, Stephens said the company is one of the leaders in driving the move toward converged identity security platforms. The firm believes identity security will be one of the most attractive secular growth areas in security.

According to Stephens, SentinelOne has established a strong position in the next-generation endpoint market. The brokerage said the company has multiple growth drivers that will support over 20% revenue growth over the next few years.

Stephens said SentinelOne has made strong progress in improving profitability, and it is now at a "positive inflection point."

Retail traders concur with Stephens' assessment of Zscaler and CyberArk but did not share the brokerage's optimism regarding SentinelOne.

Stocktwits' retail community remained 'bullish' (67/100) on Zscaler stock, but the message volume on the stream was 'low.'

Screenshot 2025-04-01 at 5.02.49 AM.png ZS sentiment and message volume, as of 5:01, April 1 | source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward CyberArk stock was also 'bullish' (59/100), yet the message volume stayed 'low.'

Screenshot 2025-04-01 at 4.59.54 AM.png CYBR sentiment and message volume, as of 5:01, April 1 | source: Stocktwits

Conversely, retail sentiment toward SentinelOne stock remained 'neutral' amid 'extremely low' message volume.

Screenshot 2025-04-01 at 5.04.26 AM.png  S sentiment and message volume, as of 5:01, April 1 | source: Stocktwits

SentinelOne has lost over 20% this year, while CyberArk and Zscaler have added 1.5% and 10%, respectively.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jefferies Downgrades Major US Airlines On Soft Consumer Sentiment Amid Swelling Macro Uncertainty — Retail’s Divided

Jefferies Downgrades Major US Airlines On Soft Consumer Sentiment Amid Swelling Macro Uncertainty — Retail’s Divided

Bitcoin Nears $85K As ADA, DOGE, XRP Lead Altcoin Rebound Ahead of Trump Tariff Rollout – Retail Stays Cautious

Bitcoin Nears $85K As ADA, DOGE, XRP Lead Altcoin Rebound Ahead of Trump Tariff Rollout – Retail Stays Cautious

Snow Lake Acquires Pine Ridge Uranium Project To Boost US Energy Security: Retail Sentiment Edges Lower As Stock Declines

Snow Lake Acquires Pine Ridge Uranium Project To Boost US Energy Security: Retail Sentiment Edges Lower As Stock Declines

Microvast Stock Jumps After-Hours On Q4 Revenue Beat, Retail Eyes Bonanza

Microvast Stock Jumps After-Hours On Q4 Revenue Beat, Retail Eyes Bonanza

Super Micro Shines In Q1 As S&P 500’s Only Computer Hardware Gainer, But Retail Is Yet To Regain Confidence

Super Micro Shines In Q1 As S&P 500’s Only Computer Hardware Gainer, But Retail Is Yet To Regain Confidence

Recent Stories

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 cricket live score Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings Indian Premier League match 13 scorecard streaming

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Lucknow and Punjab to fight for 2nd win of the season

'Cannot accept': Russia rejects President Trump's Ukraine peace deal, issues new demands ddr

'Cannot accept': Russia rejects President Trump's Ukraine peace deal, issues new demands

IPL 2025, RCB vs GT Preview: Will RCB bowlers hold the key to victory against GT at home snt

IPL 2025, RCB vs GT Preview: Will RCB bowlers hold the key to victory against GT at home?

4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Leh, Ladakh; no casualties reported ddr

BREAKING: 4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Leh, Ladakh; no casualties reported

Jefferies Downgrades Major US Airlines On Soft Consumer Sentiment Amid Swelling Macro Uncertainty — Retail’s Divided

Jefferies Downgrades Major US Airlines On Soft Consumer Sentiment Amid Swelling Macro Uncertainty — Retail’s Divided

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Video Icon