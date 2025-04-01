user
'Cannot accept': Russia rejects President Trump's Ukraine peace deal, issues new demands

Russia has firmly rejected the peace proposal put forward by President Donald Trump regarding the ongoing Ukraine conflict, calling it unacceptable.

Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 6:46 PM IST

Russia has firmly rejected the peace proposal put forward by President Donald Trump regarding the ongoing Ukraine conflict, calling it unacceptable. 

Moscow has expressed that while it is giving serious consideration to US President Donald Trump's peace proposal, it cannot accept it in its current form. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that the proposal overlooks the root causes of the conflict, particularly Russia's territorial and security concerns. He emphasized that the US must address these fundamental issues for any peace deal to be viable. Ryabkov criticized the absence of Russia's main demands in the American proposal, stating that this gap must be resolved before any agreement can be reached.

In a recent interview with the magazine International Affairs, Ryabkov reiterated Moscow’s dissatisfaction with the current terms and called for adjustments. Meanwhile, Trump has voiced frustration with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the ongoing conflict. Despite claiming progress in peace negotiations, Trump suggested further sanctions on Russia and accused Zelensky of attempting to backtrack on an agreement concerning Ukraine's mineral resources.

In addition to the stalled peace talks, Ukraine has engaged in early discussions with the US about a revised version of the mineral resources deal. However, Russia has resisted a proposed 30-day ceasefire, despite Trump’s insistence, and a partial ceasefire plan for the Black Sea, aimed at facilitating safer shipments, has also failed due to conditions set by Kremlin negotiators.

