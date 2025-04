Actress Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated Navratri by hosting a Mata Ki Chowki at her home, performing rituals and aarti alongside her parents. Dressed in a pink suit with a gajra-adorned bun, she danced to devotional songs with close friends and family. Notably, Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, joined the festivities, sharing joyful moments with Tamannaah.