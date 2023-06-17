Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rather jump into well than join Congress: Nitin Gadkari recalls response to politician's advice

    Union Highways minister Nitin Gadkari shared an anecdote about when he was asked to join the Congress by a senior leader. He was asked to join the congress party by senior leader Shrikant Jichkar. "I told him that I would rather jump into a well than join the Congress because I have strong faith in the BJP and its ideology and will continue to work for it," Gadkari added.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 1:42 PM IST

    Union minister and BJP veteran Nitin Gadkari has said that a politician once advised him to join the Congress, to which he replied that he would rather die by jumping into a well than becoming a member of that party.  Gadkari said that he has "strong faith" in the BJP's philosophy and would continue to work for it.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, according to the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, has accomplished twice as much in the nation in the past nine years than the Congress did throughout its 60 years in power. 

    Speaking at the event, the union minister recalled the anecdote about when he was asked to join the congress party by senior leader Shrikant Jichkar. "You are a very excellent party worker and leader, and if you join the Congress, you will have a brilliant future,' Jichkar once told me. I would rather jump into a well than join the Congress because I have strong faith in the BJP and its ideology and will continue to work for it," Gadkari said.

    He also hailed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for instilling values in him in his younger days when he worked for the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS. The minister claimed that since the Congress' founding, the party had seen several splits. 

    Gadkari praised PM Modi for his goal of turning India into a global economic force. "The future of the country is very bright," he said. "The BJP government has done twice as much work in the last nine years as the Congress could not do in the 60 years of its rule," he remarked. 

    The Union Minister said that he had promised Uttar Pradesh residents during his tour that by the end of 2024, the state's roads will resemble those in the US.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2023, 1:46 PM IST
