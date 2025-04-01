LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings win toss and opt to bowl

6:56 PM IST

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium traditionally offers more assistance to spinners, given that surface is slow, causing the ball to grip and significantly grip once the match progresses. However, the Lucknow pitch also offers some assistance to the pacers with new ball. We can expect a thrilling match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings as there could be tough tussle between the bat and ball, considering the nature of the match.