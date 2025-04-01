user
Apr 1, 2025, 7:03 PM IST

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings win toss and opt to bowl

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 cricket live score Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings Indian Premier League match 13 scorecard streaming

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants in the 13th match of the season at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

6:56 PM IST

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Pitch report

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium traditionally offers more assistance to spinners, given that surface is slow, causing the ball to grip and significantly grip once the match progresses. However, the Lucknow pitch also offers some assistance to the pacers with new ball. We can expect a thrilling match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings as there could be tough tussle between the bat and ball, considering the nature of the match.

6:50 PM IST

IPL 2025: PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh shares his experience of playing under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy

Arshdeep Singh discusses handling pressure in IPL, his bond with Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, and his favorite IPL memory.

6:49 PM IST

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Head to head

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are squaring for the fifth time in the IPL. In their last four encounter, Lucknow emerged victorious on three ocassions while Punjab won only one match. In the IPL 2024, the two sides met only once and Lucknow Super Giants won that match by 21 runs at their home ground, Ekane Cricket Stadium.

6:42 PM IST

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Lucknow and Punjab squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (C & WK), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

Punjab Kings: Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Praveen Dubey, Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur

