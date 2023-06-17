Adipurush director faces flak for 'pedestrian dialogues', told to 'apologise'

Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded an apology from the film's makers and said that the dialogues were disrespectful to the characters of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has joined the fray as Om Raut's most recent film, "Adipurush," continues to draw the ire of a segment of the public. She criticised the film's writers for their shoddy language and demanded that they apologise to the entire country for defaming the revered Hindu epic Ramayana.

The language used in the movie, according to Chaturvedi, was insulting to the characters of the Hindu epic Ramayana, and she requested an apology from the film's creators.

Taking to Twitter, Chaturvedi wrote: "The dialogue writer of 'Adipurush' @manojmuntashir, as well as the director, should apologise to the nation for the pedestrian dialogues written for the movie, especially for Lord Hanuman."

Also Read | Rather jump into well than join Congress: Nitin Gadkari recalls response to politician's advice

"You make a movie on Maryada Purushottam Ram and cross all boundaries of Maryada for quick box office success is unacceptable," she added.

The legendary action movie had a mediocre opening weekend. Some fans even reserved seats in honour of Lord Hanuman, a revered figure in the Ramayana. During the promotions, director Om Raut made the announcement that Lord Hanuman will have a seat allocated at every showing when the teaser first debuted.

Adipurush, which was marked as this year's most anticipated film, has received harsh criticism since its debut for its inappropriate speech and crude portrayal of the Hindu mythical figures. Prabhas plays Raghav in the movie, Kriti Sanon plays Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh.

Also Read | With onset of monsoon, Kerala witnesses surge in Dengue fever cases; Report