'I am a Yogi, politics not a full-time job for me': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's BIG remark on PM aspirations

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath discusses his political journey, governance, and future ambitions while addressing issues like religious discipline, Waqf boards, and language politics.

Sunita Iyer
Sunita Iyer
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 5:59 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, known for his hardline Hindutva stance and tough administrative image, has reiterated that his political career is not a full-time job and that he remains a monk at heart. In a candid interview with PTI, he spoke on a range of issues including governance, communal harmony, language politics, and his future in politics.

‘Politics Not My Full-Time Job’

When asked about his future in politics and the possibility of him being a contender for the Prime Ministerial position, Adityanath responded, “Politics is not a full-time job for me. Ultimately, I am a Yogi (monk) at heart.”

He further added, “There will be a time frame for this as well. I am the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and the party has placed me here to serve the people of the state.”

Muslims Will Get Development, Not Special Concessions

Addressing concerns about his governance style, Adityanath emphasized that Muslims in Uttar Pradesh will receive their fair share of development benefits but should not expect special concessions just because they are a minority.

“Muslims are 20 per cent of the state’s population but their share is 35-40 per cent among the beneficiaries of government welfare schemes,” he said. “I do not believe either in discrimination or in appeasement.”

Defends Ban on Namaz on Roads

Speaking on the controversy over the Meerut administration’s warning against offering namaz on roads, the chief minister firmly defended the move.

“Roads are meant for walking. And those who are speaking (against the decision) should learn discipline from Hindus. Sixty-six crore people arrived in Prayagraj. There was no robbery, destruction of property, arson, abduction… This is called religious discipline. If you want benefits, you should also follow discipline,” he asserted.

Criticism of Waqf Boards

Lashing out at the Waqf boards, Adityanath said they had turned into centers for “loot khasot” (property grabbing) instead of working for the welfare of Muslims.

“Citing examples of charity in fields like education and health by Hindu temples and mutts, he asked if any Waqf board has done welfare work like this despite having properties many times more. Forget about the entire society, have Waqf properties been used for any welfare of Muslims?” he questioned.

“It (Waqf) has become a medium to capture any government property. This reform is the need of the hour, and all reforms draw opposition. I believe Muslims will benefit from this (proposed law),” he added.

‘Bulldozer Model’ A Necessity, Not an Achievement

Defending his administration’s use of bulldozers to demolish illegal structures, Adityanath dismissed concerns about its legality, arguing that it was a necessary measure to ensure law and order.

“The bulldozer can be used to create infrastructure and remove encroachments as well. It seems to me that we have shown how it can be used in a better way,” he stated.

He further claimed that the Supreme Court has supported the UP administration’s use of bulldozers, although on Tuesday, the apex court criticized the Prayagraj administration for demolishing homes without legal grounds and ordered compensation.

Religion and Politics Must Serve Society

On the intersection of religion and politics, the chief minister elaborated on his views, saying, “We limit religion to a confined space and restrict politics to a handful of people, and that is where the problem arises.

“If politics is driven by self-interest, it will create problems. But if it is for the greater good, it will provide solutions. We have to choose between being part of the problem or the solution, and I believe this is what religion also teaches us.”

No Politics Over Language, Says UP CM

Adityanath criticized political debates over language, arguing that leaders of states indulging in such issues were leading their regions toward decline. He highlighted his government’s efforts to promote multiple languages in Uttar Pradesh.

He said, “Several languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, or Marathi can become the cornerstone of national unity. The Uttar Pradesh government was teaching languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi to students.”

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram challenged him to provide a list of schools where South Indian languages are being taught.

UP Economy on the Rise

The chief minister highlighted the economic progress of Uttar Pradesh under his leadership, stating that the state’s economy had grown significantly in the last eight years to become the country’s second-largest. He claimed that the per capita income of the state had doubled during this period.

He promised that by 2029-30, the state’s per capita income would be on par with the national average.

Congress Has Lost Its Roots, Facing Existential Crisis

On the Congress party’s future, Adityanath remarked that the party had lost its connection with its origins and was on a path of decline.

He stated, “Considering the path the Congress has undertaken, it stands no chance of growing or flourishing in the country, and people are not supporting it anymore.”

No Rift with BJP Central Leadership

Rejecting any speculation of differences with the BJP’s central leadership, Adityanath said, “I would not have been in my chair if there were any differences.”

When asked about how he wants to be remembered, the chief minister said, “I am living in the present, why do you ask about the future?”

On further probing, he emphasized, “It is not the name but the work that should be remembered. One’s identity should be through their work, not their name.”

